Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 rumored to start with a live event

In just over a week's time, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will begin. According to the official timeline, this transition should occur on March 20. However, there’s still a chance of it being delayed and pushed back until midweek.

The date and time can only be confirmed a few hours prior to the downtime. Nevertheless, the most important question is whether or not another live event will take place.

According to some content creators, there is a possibility. But for the most part, it's just rumors and speculation. However, a Twitch streamer named JoJoJosiah_ttv has a hunch that something may indeed happen.

JoJo @JoJoJosiah_ttv I'm kinda feeling like we could get another event like "Zero crisis" at the beginning of c2 s6...



I could be completely wrong but having an event of the IO breaking through or a giant sink hole happening or maybe them doing their first attack on the seven would be cool AS HELL. I'm kinda feeling like we could get another event like "Zero crisis" at the beginning of c2 s6...I could be completely wrong but having an event of the IO breaking through or a giant sink hole happening or maybe them doing their first attack on the seven would be cool AS HELL. https://t.co/lmEPh5IIWD

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event may involve a giant sinkhole and The Imagined Order

According to the streamer, the live event could likely feature the Imagine Order breaking out of a giant sinkhole to attack The Seven. Based on the pathway of the IO drills, the Sanctuary could be the next target.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The IO continue causing havoc around the island with the tremors (IO Drilling) still continuing.



The tremors are traveling in an easterly direction and it looks like the next sink hole will appear within the next couple of days (Red House) #Fortnite Tremor TrackerThe IO continue causing havoc around the island with the tremors (IO Drilling) still continuing.The tremors are traveling in an easterly direction and it looks like the next sink hole will appear within the next couple of days (Red House) #Fortnite Tremor Tracker 🚨The IO continue causing havoc around the island with the tremors (IO Drilling) still continuing. The tremors are traveling in an easterly direction and it looks like the next sink hole will appear within the next couple of days (Red House) https://t.co/IOJL0znKgH

Since a frontal assault will likely be stopped by the defenders, hitting the POI from underground would make more sense. A tunnel connecting the IO base at Covert Cavern could be used to send an endless supply of troops into battle.

On the flip side of this scenario, perhaps the IO may simply collapse the entire POI and cause it to cave in. With no firm ground to stand on, mounting a defense will be next to impossible. However, there's one question that has to be asked - "Will a live event even take place?"

Chances of having a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

It's already known that there are no files currently in-game that point towards a live event at the end of the season. However, that does not mean that they can't be added in during the 20.00 update.

t o m a t - The Sellout @VinderTomat



And since it's solo maybe they could have a gameplay element where we play as one of The Seven (probably Scientist or Paradigm) and actually fight back @JoJoJosiah_ttv Well we definitely aren't getting a C3S1 live event so a C3S2 solo event would be coolAnd since it's solo maybe they could have a gameplay element where we play as one of The Seven (probably Scientist or Paradigm) and actually fight back @JoJoJosiah_ttv Well we definitely aren't getting a C3S1 live event so a C3S2 solo event would be coolAnd since it's solo maybe they could have a gameplay element where we play as one of The Seven (probably Scientist or Paradigm) and actually fight back

Much like how the Zero Crisis solo event took place at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, this one might take place at the start as well. Given how meticulously leakers comb the files for information, perhaps the developers didn't add the event files during the 19.50 update.

If this is indeed the case, Loopers will be in for a surprise at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. However, like most rumors and speculations in Fortnite, this one too should be taken with a grain of salt and a dash of optimism.

Edited by Shaheen Banu