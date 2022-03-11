Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 rumored to start with a live event

In just over a week's time, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will begin. According to the official timeline, this transition should occur on March 20. However, there’s still a chance of it being delayed and pushed back until midweek.
The date and time can only be confirmed a few hours prior to the downtime. Nevertheless, the most important question is whether or not another live event will take place.
According to some content creators, there is a possibility. But for the most part, it's just rumors and speculation. However, a Twitch streamer named JoJoJosiah_ttv has a hunch that something may indeed happen.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event may involve a giant sinkhole and The Imagined Order
According to the streamer, the live event could likely feature the Imagine Order breaking out of a giant sinkhole to attack The Seven. Based on the pathway of the IO drills, the Sanctuary could be the next target.
Since a frontal assault will likely be stopped by the defenders, hitting the POI from underground would make more sense. A tunnel connecting the IO base at Covert Cavern could be used to send an endless supply of troops into battle.
On the flip side of this scenario, perhaps the IO may simply collapse the entire POI and cause it to cave in. With no firm ground to stand on, mounting a defense will be next to impossible. However, there's one question that has to be asked - "Will a live event even take place?"
Chances of having a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2
It's already known that there are no files currently in-game that point towards a live event at the end of the season. However, that does not mean that they can't be added in during the 20.00 update.
Much like how the Zero Crisis solo event took place at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, this one might take place at the start as well. Given how meticulously leakers comb the files for information, perhaps the developers didn't add the event files during the 19.50 update.
If this is indeed the case, Loopers will be in for a surprise at the start of Chapter 3 Season 2. However, like most rumors and speculations in Fortnite, this one too should be taken with a grain of salt and a dash of optimism.