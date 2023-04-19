Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 details leak ahead of time

Despite the current season only being in week six, details regarding Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 are starting to emerge. It comes from a leaker/data-miner known as GMatrixGames. They have potentially uncovered information pertaining to the Battle Pass. Based on the details, certain codenames for cosmetics are likely candidates for Outfits for the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Coming to the Outfits, while there are no illustrations attached to the codenames, there are some ideas as to what players can expect to see. Given that the leaker/data-miner Wensoing has provided information on the same, the dots are starting to fill in.

Six Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Outfits codenames seemingly confirmed

According to both leakers/data-miners, Outfits are in development for next season. While there are some codenames associated with these Outfits, it's unclear what the Outfits look like. That said, given that the theme of Chapter 4 Season 3 will be desert/tropical, there is some idea as to the kind of Outfits that can feature in-game.

As seen in the tweet above, these four Outfits are likely candidates for the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Considering that similar Outfits have been featured before, this follows the trends in design and esthetics that Epic Games maintained. Furthermore, given that the developers have implemented a lot of Survey Skins in-game, they will more than likely make the cut.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames Here are the options for Chapter 4 Season 3 battle pass cosmetic codenames:



- CinderMax

- CrispRover

- LoudPhoenix

- RippedHarvester

- SilentTempo

That being said, there are only four Outfits, but six codenames as of now. It's anyone's guess as to which codenames correlate to these Survey Skins. As stated, with Chapter 4 Season 2 still in its prime, there's a lot of time before more information can be obtained. It's very likely that Epic Games is currently adding the finishing touches to the upcoming Battle Pass.

What other skins can players expect to see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

According to Wensoing, Epic Games is currently working on the new Squad Origins Skins. Recently, a texture was added for the female skins, but other than that there's not much else to go on. With a plethora of Outfits slated to arrive this season, the Squad Origins Skins will probably be released in Chapter 4 Season 3.

More Syndicate-related Outfits will be added to the game as well. With Peace Syndicate and Last Reality starting to clash in the storyline, more members will be revealed sooner rather than later. That said, additional information about all these potential skins will become available as the current season draws to a close.

