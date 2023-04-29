Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 leaks: Everything we know so far

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is scheduled to start on June 9, 2023. Epic Games has decided to postpone the start of the new season by a week, but is yet to issue a statement as to why this decision was taken. Nevertheless, leakers/data-miners have been consistent in their efforts to shed light on the upcoming season and have provided a lot of information about the same.

As of now, the theme of the new season has been revealed along with certain skins that may potentially feature in the Battle Pass. A spotlight has also been shone on The Unseen faction and possible storylines.

Winter-themed skins, new factions, and theme for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 have been leaked

1) Theme

According to leakers/data-miners, the theme for Chapter 4 Season 3 will revolve around two main aspects: tropical and dessert biomes. Although this is still based on leaks, confirmation regarding the new type of flora has been found in the files. This correlates directly to the new biomes that will be present on the island.

2) Storyline

Coming to the storyline, as of now, there's not much that can be said. With Peace Syndicate, The Unseen, and Last Reality all tossed together in the mix, there's no telling in which direction things are going to go. Now, with the upcoming Star Wars collaboration featuring Anakin Skywalker, there's yet another potential direction in which the story could spin off.

That all being said, if Peace Syndicate is able to get things under control, the storyline next season may be a calm one. However, with The Unseen seemingly being one of the baddies, it's never that simple when it comes to Fortnite. In all probability, the next antagonist will also be revealed soon.

3) Major characters and factions

As of now, there are three main factions that are present on the island: The Unseen, Last Reality, and Peace Syndicate. Thunder and Evie oversee the Peace Syndicate, while Triarch Nox may be a high-ranking member of the Last Reality. Dahlia and Styx are part of The Unseen, who are suspected of working for Last Reality.

Other factions such as Cold Blooded, Fox Clan, and River Guard are also active on the island. However, for the most part, their role in the storyline has been minimal thus far. This could all change by the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Other notable characters include Serenade, Highwire, and Renzo the Destroyer. All three of them seem to be connected to The Unseen as well. That said, for the time being, it's unclear what this faction's goal is on the island.

4) Leaked skins

A few hours ago, a survey containing a plethora of skins was leaked online. While a few of them are very likely planned for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, according to leakers/data-miners, a few of them will make it into the Battle Pass next season. However, this is still based on speculation.

In addition to the speculated Battle Pass skins, two notable characters have also been showcased in the survey. One of them is a new variant of The Ageless and the other is a Golden Flopper version of Midas. However, it's very possible that both of these skins may only be featured in-game in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

