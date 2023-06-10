Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map is already doomed, show new leaks

A Mysterious Transmission was activated in-game not long after Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 began. Players can tune in to this radio station and listen to it while using a vehicle. While there have been numerous broadcasts over the years, this particular one is spine-chilling. Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, has something to say, and it's not going to be awe-inspiring.

This is what he had to say:

"Greetings, my name is Optimus Prime. If you are hearing this message, the time has come to make your escape. This reality is doomed to collapse, but hope is not yet lost. I cannot sustain this broadcast for much longer. Listen and more will follow."

It would seem that Optimus Prime knows something that the players do not at the moment. Considering he is an ancient sentient being, it is reasonable to assume that he knows what he's talking about. While he does mention that the current reality will collapse, he says that hope is not yet lost, but what will cause the collapse is not yet known.

Who or what could cause reality to collapse in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Ako | Fortnite News



It will soon collapse...



(Reminder that Season 4 will likely be our final Chapter 4 Season)



A broadcast by Optimus Prime reveals our Reality is doomed

Given that the Zero Point is holding everything together once again, it seems that the events that will take place in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will lead things down a dark path. On the one hand, Innovator Slone is searching the Jungle Biome to find precursor technologies and unlock the true potential of Kinetic Ore. On the other hand, Chalice of Cubetastrophe is powering up and may fall into the wrong hands.

Either of these could be the spark that ignites the powder keg and terminates yet another reality in the metaverse. However, without concrete evidence on what exactly is going on, it's hard to decipher what's going to happen next.

Given that the Fortnite Transformers Questline is live in-game, this may help unravel some of the burning questions in the near future.

For the time being, there's not much else to do. Players will have to wait for the next broadcast from Optimus Prime to get an update. This may occur in the coming weeks.

While this is a minor addition to the prevalent storyline in-game, this one single broadcast has been enough to create hype and become a cause for concern at the same time.

