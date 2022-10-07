Fortnite Creative 2.0 is closer than fans think

Fortnite Creative 2.0 is one of the most anticipated updates set to arrive for the game. Rumors of its arrival have been spreading within the community for about a year now. Despite there being no release date confirmed by Epic Games yet, prominent leakers seem to have caught wind of something.

A few hours ago, an anonymous source claimed that Fortnite Creative 2.0 is set to be released sometime during the new season. This information was shared by FNBRintel and iFireMonkey took note of it as well. Here's what he had to say about it:

"Fortnite Creative 2.0 might be released in the middle of the next season, according to @FNBRintel. Personally, I haven't been given an exact release date for Creative 2.0 yet, but if this rumor is true, it will be released in mid-December or early January."

Given that Epic has a history of releasing one major update every season, this certainly follows that pattern. However, as stated before, there's currently no official confirmation from the developers. Until an official statement is released about Fortnite Creative 2.0 or even more evidence has been gathered, this should be treated as nothing more than a rumor.

FNBRintel 🎃 @FNBRintel



They claim that Epic is currently working to make it release as soon as possible



#Fortnite RUMOR: An Anonymous source claims that Creative 2.0 is planned for release mid-way through next season! They claim that Epic is currently working to make it release as soon as possible

Fortnite Creative 2.0 may be coming alongside Chapter 4

Alongside the leak from an anonymous source, there is something else that's interesting about this development. As noted by many users and theorists alike, Fortnite Creative 2.0 may be released with Chapter 4 Season 1 once the current season comes to an end. If this doesn't make any sense, here's a quick recap of all the available information.

To start off, a brand new test map was discovered in the files towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 3. It's codenamed Asteria and is currently in development by Epic. While this may seem normal, a new map generally points to a brand new phase of the game. As seen in the past, every new chapter begins on a new map/island.

GMatrixGames @GMatrixGames



Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included these



Epic *might* be working on a new map for Chapter 3 Season 5. Epic has been updating the future season's Epic Games launch options for testing, and they included these. Originally it was just "Test Map", now "Test Map" has been changed to Artemis, and a new map (??) is the main??

That being said, the new map does not signify much on its own. However, when in-game lore and storylines are brought into the equation, it seems likely that the current map/island will be destroyed later this season. This means that the game will have to continue on a brand new map/island next season.

There cannot be another season as a new map/island only arrives at the start of a new chapter. By connecting the dots, the only possibility here is that Chapter 4 Season 1 is the next phase of the storyline.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



Usually sources tend to be very accurate, so C2S5 is extremely possible, but I suggest we go with the flow



Tom Henderson also said this, so it's honestly 50-50. Usually sources tend to be very accurate, so C2S5 is extremely possible, but I suggest we go with the flow. Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Quick elaboration here - I've personally seen the release date under "SE05CH03" - Of course, that could be a placeholder, but wanted to make people aware. 2 days of downtime could indicate a new chapter, but the tags suggest otherwise.

To back up this claim, the downtime for Chapter 3 Season 5 is rumored to be around two days. Once again, this is another trait at the start of a new chapter. As pointed out by leaker and industry insider Tom Henderson, this may very well be a placeholder, with Epic Games trying their best to conceal that fact.

Nevertheless, with nearly two months worth of playtime remaining in Chapter 3 Season 4, anything can happen. Depending on how the storyline plays out, The Herald and Chrome will either consume the island or The Paradigm will find a solution to save reality. For now, all players can do is watch and wait for the events to unfold or they can turn into Chrome Gods and play a few matches to pass the time.

