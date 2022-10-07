A Fortnite glitch is giving players Chrome god mode

A few hours ago, Epic Games released an official statement on its Twitter Fortnite Status account informing players that they will not be able to Chrome-ify themselves in competitive matches.

The ability is being disabled, but staying true to the theme of the season, animals and objects can still be covered in Chrome.

Given that Chrome introduced a lot of mobility and resistance against fire damage, this was rather odd. Chrome is pivotal to the storyline, and not being able to turn into it would take away a lot of in-game relevance.

While a few speculative theories were tossed about like noodles in a wok, no conclusive decision could be reached; that was until Glitch King stepped into the picture.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus In competitive playlists only, we've disabled the ability for players to become Chrome-ified while we investigate an issue. Objects and animals can still be affected. In competitive playlists only, we've disabled the ability for players to become Chrome-ified while we investigate an issue. Objects and animals can still be affected. https://t.co/DGIsXgb4ki

Based on the content creator who specializes in showing Fortnite glitches and XP exploits, it turns out that someone managed to break the Chrome mechanics in-game.

While this is not the first time that something like this has happened, it was allowing players to activate god mode and become invincible.

How to become a Chrome god in Fortnite

Much like most glitches in-game, this one also had certain parameters to fulfill before being activated. As it turns out, the glitch is simple enough for anyone to execute. Here's how it works:

You must first be knocked down while playing a duos, trios, or squad match.

Once knocked, you have to be carried and tossed into the water. Alternatively, you can go into the water yourself.

Once you're floating, Chrome Splash has to be applied on you.

Next, a teammate has to initiate the review process while the Chrome effect is active.

Once revived, you must immediately activate the Blob mode.

You will now gain immortality and will not take damage from any source conceivable in-game.

Readers might be wondering, how broken is the glitch exactly? Well, it's extremely broken, to say the least. It's so bad that it could be mistaken for a Fortnite hack.

The glitch allows players to ignore Storm Sickness, Storm Surge, and camp in the Storm to get a Victory Royale. Essentially, it breaks the game completely.

The only upside is that the person executing the glitch will not be able to move from their current position for the rest of the match. Nevertheless, that's a minuscule price to pay for immortality.

Will the Chrome mechanic be returning to competitive Fortnite anytime soon?

Considering that Chrome is the new core mechanic for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, it should be back soon. However, there's no timeline in place.

At the moment, the issue has persisted for well over 19 hours and is slowly inching towards the 24-hour window.

Boop @BoopNL_ For those wondering why chrome blobs were disabled:



Basically you could use them to permanently ignore storm and surge damage by using them on a knocked body in the water.



Probably not going to be disabled for the season. For those wondering why chrome blobs were disabled:Basically you could use them to permanently ignore storm and surge damage by using them on a knocked body in the water.Probably not going to be disabled for the season. https://t.co/LQv8Me2pZq

To elaborate, if the issue cannot be fixed within a certain time frame after being discovered, Epic Games will keep the mechanic disabled indefinitely. While this may not bode well for certain players, this is the best that can be done under the circumstances.

Players are advised not to use this glitch in normal matches. Even though it is something that exists in-game, it could be seen as cheating since it provides an undue advantage. Hopefully, the developers will have it fixed before the weekend sets in.

Poll : 0 votes