What is Storm sickness in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3? New feature explained

The Storm surrounding the island in Fortnite is one of the most powerful mechanics in the Metaverse. It shrinks as time progresses, and by the time one Loop ends, it covers the entirety of the island. This ensures that no one is able to escape to the lands beyond the horizon.

Nevertheless, despite it being dangerous, players have found ways to brave the Storm and even secure a Victory Royale in it. Using campfires and ludicrous amounts of healing items, some players have even been able to last for over an hour outside the safe zone.

HYPEX @HYPEX If you stay in the Storm too long cumulatively in a match, you’ll develop Storm Sickness, an ailment that accelerates the Storm’s decay of your Health. If you stay in the Storm too long cumulatively in a match, you’ll develop Storm Sickness, an ailment that accelerates the Storm’s decay of your Health. https://t.co/H7HFrTggq2

However, with the game evolving, things are starting to take a turn for the worse. According to prominent leakers, Epic Games has introduced a brand new mechanic to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. It is called Storm Sickness and will make outlasting the Storm next to impossible in-game. Here's everything there is to know about it.

How Fortnite Storm Sickness works and how to avoid catching it

Story continues below ad

Much like other illnesses, Loopers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 can only catch Storm Sickness if they spend too much time in the Storm itself. Based on the information at hand, the sickness will take hold after a player has spent a total of seven minutes inside the Storm.

Once the eighth minute begins, players will sustain a massive 15 damage per second. Even if they are able to use campfires and multiple healing items simultaneously, death is a guarantee, and there's no escaping it. Their only option is rotating to a safe zone.

Noller 🇩🇰 @noller_



You get a Storm Sickness warning if you've been in the storm for around 7 minutes. 1 minute later, you start taking 15 damage per second which will eliminate you no matter what New "Storm Sickness" feature in FortniteYou get a Storm Sickness warning if you've been in the storm for around 7 minutes. 1 minute later, you start taking 15 damage per second which will eliminate you no matter what New "Storm Sickness" feature in Fortnite ⚠️You get a Storm Sickness warning if you've been in the storm for around 7 minutes. 1 minute later, you start taking 15 damage per second which will eliminate you no matter what https://t.co/Cyiyh4AhVb

Story continues below ad

While there's no lore about this new Storm Sickness, it's likely to have formed shortly after the latest fiasco with The Zero Point during the live event. Suffice to say, it's not going away anytime soon, which is not necessarily a bad thing. Here's why.

Storm Sickness is a friend in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Over time, players have been able to break the game and camp out in the Storm. This has led to them winning the match by out-healing their opponent, which isn't the most sporting tactic. But all of that is in the past.

Since there's no getting around Storm Sickness, those who camp in the Storm are likely to die sooner than others. This ensures that expeditions into the unknown have to be kept to a limited amount of time. Cross the seven-minute mark, and death will come knocking.

Story continues below ad

𝓒𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓮𝓪 💞 ゆみこ @Lynxnekoo @That1Pen @HYPEX prevent storm campers or people fighting inside the storm, they legit ruin so many games for no reason @That1Pen @HYPEX prevent storm campers or people fighting inside the storm, they legit ruin so many games for no reason

For those worried about having to rotate through the Storm, there's no need to fret about it. Since most players try to run through the Storm as quickly as possible, reaching the seven-minute mark is going to be quite difficult. Unless players decide to stop and emote in the Storm, there's no way to cross the time limit.

Currently, Loopers can only cross that timestamp if they actively try to Storm-camp their way to a Victory Royale in Fortnite. Such being the case, this new mechanic will prevent campers from getting the upper hand in-game while allowing for some flexibility to navigate the perils of the Storm.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far