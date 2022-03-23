Fortnite Creative director hints at Miles Moles skin sooner than we expected

Although the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man is no longer with fans in Fortnite, his legacy continues in the Zero War comics. After being featured throughout Chapter 3 Season 1, fans finally bid farewell to the Web-Slinging superhero on March 20 - or did they?

A recent picture showcased by Donald Mustard, CCO of Epic Games, has raised a few eyebrows and questions. On March 22, he updated his Twitter header image and uploaded a sketched version of Spider-Man.

Shiina @ShiinaBR Donald Mustard has updated his header image! Donald Mustard has updated his header image! https://t.co/B3TeJCBABP

Although the picture may seem inconspicuous at first, fans soon began to connect the dots. Based on speculation, Miles Morales from the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will quickly be added to Fortnite. While this may seem like a crazy theory, some evidence supports the same.

Miles Morales may finally be added to Fortnite

Despite the bread crumbs and hints of Miles Morales in the Daily Bugle in Chapter 3 Season 1, the superhero didn't make it to the game. Instead, several iterations of the Spider-Man skin and Tom Holland's Spider-Man were added in.

However, there's still hope for the skin to come to Fortnite. Given that Prowler is part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass, it suggests that Miles Morales will be added in sometime in the future.

Since the Green Goblin skin was released alongside Spider-Man last season, will Miles Morales be released when the Prowler skin goes live? Well, a lot of fans seem to think so. Given their connection, this is undoubtedly not random. Fans will have to wait for data miners to work their magic and find proof.

However, it's unclear why he's siding with Doctor Slone in Fortnite since he's a redeemed anti-villain. While this may change as the storyline progresses, he has to be considered evil for the time being.

Meat @Joe60582039 @mofies @ShiinaBR Pretty sure they're saying that this confirms Miles will be in fortnite not that that's Miles @mofies @ShiinaBR Pretty sure they're saying that this confirms Miles will be in fortnite not that that's Miles

If the image update does not hint towards Miles Morales, what else can it be?

According to fans, while the image update could indeed be a teaser or hint towards the upcoming Miles Morales skin, it may also just be artwork. Given how hyped-up the Spider-Man collaboration was, the artwork seems to be an attempt to garner attention for the upcoming Zero War comics.

Savage_0ppresss @Savage_0ppresss @Joe60582039 @mofies @ShiinaBR Pretty sure it's because Donny just done art for the upcoming Marvel comic tie in featuring Spidey @Joe60582039 @mofies @ShiinaBR Pretty sure it's because Donny just done art for the upcoming Marvel comic tie in featuring Spidey

With Donald Mustard often having some degree of involvement in the artwork in the comics, he likely posted it on a whim. But it's difficult to say for sure, given how often he drops cryptic messages. With all that said and done, fans might be in for a few surprises as the new season progresses.

