Fortnite fan possibly cracks Geno's mystery box, finds interesting details

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event was epic. Loopers got to experience the Mecha robot and take on the Imagined Order. After defeating Dr. Slone, while they prevented the doomsday device from detonating, The Foundation and Agent Jones jumped into a reality to chase Geno.

The event concluded on a cliffhanger. Nobody knows what has become of Jones and The Foundation. While most players got busy Vibin', some lurked about, looking for answers and drawing up speculations.

Thanks to their resilience, users now have some clues about Geno.

The original tweet from the user (Image via IOnlyDropRockyReels/Twitter)

This comes after a Twitter user @IOnlyDropRockyReels tweeted a screen grab from the live event with a picture of Shadows from Fortnitemares. When put together, the two images have striking similarities that have given rise to speculation that Geno might be a Shadow.

Is Fortnite's Geno a shadow?

For the uninitiated, Geno is the overachieving antagonist in Fortnite Battle Royale. He is deemed the founder of the Imagined Order IO and can access the omniverse without using Zero Point directly.

TamCat 🪷 @tamcat6987 @IOnlyDropRisky Ngl Geno's character all together just feels like Ultron. They're heads look familiar (I know Geno is probably wearing a helmet) and Geno's name just sounds like it's short for genocide. You know who tried committing genocide? Ultron. But he does really look like the shadows. @IOnlyDropRisky Ngl Geno's character all together just feels like Ultron. They're heads look familiar (I know Geno is probably wearing a helmet) and Geno's name just sounds like it's short for genocide. You know who tried committing genocide? Ultron. But he does really look like the shadows. https://t.co/P6tkIQ95MX

Geno was first mentioned by Agent Jones in Chapter 2 Season 6. He is feared by The Seven, who have been striving to overthrow him.

During the latest live event, the Zero Point stumbled upon the Realm focused on Geno. Agent Jones and The Foundation jumped into the Realm upon sensing the opportunity.

It was only in this brief encounter that players saw Geno for the first time. He has been the cynosure of numerous speculations but was never revealed. Until now.

Since Geno has been pivotal in propagating Fortnite lore, the community went berserk over his appearance. Since then, players have tried to grasp any clues that might shed light on him.

The above tweet has disrupted the community, and people are rushing to substantiate their take on Geno.

One Twitter user has submitted their version, where they compare Geno to Ultron. However, they maintain that the picture looks similar to Shadows.

The community seems puzzled and is questioning if Geno is a ghost. Some people speculate that Geno and Midas might be the same.

The latest issue of Marvel x Fortnite: Zero Wars sheds some light on the Seven's efforts against the IO and stumbles upon Geno. But again, he is depicted as a mere silhouette.

The comic, however, does bring forward the fact that Agent Jones thinks that Gunnar is Geno. This fact raises the question if everybody else is also mistaken about Geno.

The question was rendered moot by The Foundation when he pointed out that the Zero Point is focused on Geno. It was the former who led the way, not Jones, so it can be inferred that they eventually went after Geno.

Loopers can expect the story to develop further in the upcoming issues of the comic book.

For now, the IO is gone, and gamers have moved on. Speculations will continue to surface until the developers cast light on Geno and what became of him.

Since Dr. Slone is gone, it is plausible that Geno might be colluding with some other villain, working from the shadows. However, readers should take these speculations with a grain of salt.

