Fortnite leak hints at Sub Zero, Todoroki skins in Chapter 4

Epic Games posted a tweet with the words "Brrrr..." embedded into it. Since Fortnite Winterfest 2023 is far away, it's not related to the holiday season. Taking this into consideration, the only thing that it can be related to is an upcoming collaboration featuring something cold or icy. While it may be hard to read between the lines and decipher this cryptic message, leakers/data miners have done the needful.

According to them, Epic Games is hinting at two potential upcoming collaborations. The first one in question is Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. Given that this leak has been doing the rounds for some time now, this is the obvious choice. The other could potentially be Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat 1. With the video game due to release on September 19, 2023, the timing could not have been more perfect. However, it seems only one has been confirmed thus far.

Fortnite x My Hero Academia collaborations will go live once downtime ends

While having Sub Zero from Mortal Kombat 1 in-game would have been absolutely fantastic, it seems that Epic Games has chosen the more obvious set of characters. As per the latest leaks, a second My Hero Academia collaboration has been confirmed thanks to the background image for the Item Shop being uploaded into the files. There will be three Outfits added in, they are:

Todoroki

Mina

Kirishima

Similar to the first collaboration, these Outfits will be available in Sets/Bundles with their associated cosmetic items further divided into their own Sets/Bundles. The cost is yet unknown, but it should be the same as last time. They will likely be available for purchase once downtime for the update v26.10 ends.

Will Deku's Smash be added back to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 loot pool?

Yes, thanks to the leaked trailer, it can be confirmed that Deku's Smash will be added back to the loot pool. In addition to this Mythic item, a new one will also be introduced as well. By the looks of it, it's based on Shoto Todoroki's Heaven-Piercing Ice Wall ability.

It will be interesting to see if players will be able to use it as a shield of sorts or purely for offensive purposes. That said, both of these Fortnite Mythic items should go live once the downtime ends or sometime later this week.

