Fortnite leak shows 2 new The Witcher skins arriving in Chapter 4 Season 3

Ever since the start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, fans have been anticipating a full scale collaboration with The Witcher. While Geralt of Rivia was part of the Battle Pass, other characters from the franchise were nowhere to be seen. While some speculated that they would be added in later on as the season progressed, this did not come to pass.

Fast forward to the Fortnite update v25.10, during the downtime, rumors began circulating that two new Outfits would be added to the game. The first of which would be Ciri. Given her relation to Geralt of Rivia and importance in the storyline, this was an obvious choice. However, the second one was still shrouded in mystery. Thankfully, with the help of leakers/data-miners, the second one has been decrypted as well.

Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg to be added to Fortnite as Outfits

Shiina @ShiinaBR In-Game look at Ciri & Yenefer of Vengerberg! In-Game look at Ciri & Yenefer of Vengerberg! https://t.co/E6Di01ADAE

Two of the most prominent female characters from The Witcher will soon be added to the Item Shop in-game. As of now, there's no timeline in place, but given that The Witcher (Season 3) will premiere on June 29, 2023, the Outfits should be added in prior to this happening. By all accounts, they may even be added in after the next rotation cycle. That being said, here's the list of all cosmetic items:

Ciri Outfit

Yennefer of Vengerberg Outfit

Zireael Pickaxe

Bird Skull Back Bling

Yennefer's Megascope Pickaxe

Basilisk Glider

Black Wings Emote

While the number of cosmetic items being imported to Fortnite are few in number, they do serve to increase the lore connectivity between the franchises in-game. On that note, having the Basilisk as a Glider is a nice touch. That being said, with two more characters being added to the franchise, this is a good sign that there may be more collaborations in the future.

FNAssist @FN_Assist



Codename: Fishbowl & HighBeam

Set Codename: AwareLesson

Pak: 1003

Size: 27.9mb



The Witcher Cosmetics #Fortnite v25.10 PakChunk 1003 Decrypted:Codename: Fishbowl & HighBeamSet Codename: AwareLessonPak: 1003Size: 27.9mbThe Witcher Cosmetics #Fortnite v25.10 PakChunk 1003 Decrypted:Codename: Fishbowl & HighBeamSet Codename: AwareLessonPak: 1003Size: 27.9mbThe Witcher Cosmetics https://t.co/yrzrwT7j2C

Other major characters such as Jaskier, Triss Merigold, and Vesemir may be added in via another collaboration. Having said that, the cosmetics that will be added into the Item Shop soon will be the extent of this new crossover. Unlike last time around, there will be no challenges/quests associated with things. It’s also unlikely that either of these characters will feature in-game as NPCs on the island.

Poll : 0 votes