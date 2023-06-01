Fortnite leak shows Mario Kart-style racing mode for Chapter 4 Season 3

The latest Fortnite leak shows many new details regarding a racing mode that is being created by Epic Games. It appears that the developer intends this to be an arcade offering, rather than a simulation. As many players are already aware, this is a competitive mode that will be released later in 2023, possibly sometime during Chapter 4 Season 3.

At the moment, it appears that it will be a permanent mode instead of a limited-time offering. Not only this, but it will also have its own Battle Pass with unique cosmetic items.

Ako, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, believes that the game mode will be similar to Mario Kart. Considering how popular the latter title is, there is no doubt that the racing mode will have a fanbase of its own.

Fortnite leak reveals numerous details regarding upcoming racing mode

According to previous Fortnite leaks, the upcoming racing mode will have a separate Battle Pass. Considering that it will also have a garage, which is a new customization feature, there is a good chance that the tier system will include special cars, decals, sprays, and more.

Here are all the new details regarding the racing mode in Fortnite:

It will be similar to Mario Kart.

Objects will slow players down and remove jumping and boosting abilities.

Maps will be either on the ground or in the sky.

One map will be an infinity track.

The default vehicle will be a sports car as shown in the tweet below.

In addition, the leaker has claimed that one map has a character from one of the previous chapters in Fortnite Battle Royale. At the moment, no one knows who it is, but it could be a popular person like Midas or Omega.

It's important to note that Epic Games is still developing this mode. According to some Fortnite leakers, this will be competitive-only and will have 18 different divisions. Its release date is set for 2023, although no one knows for sure when it will come out.

Considering that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is just around the corner, there is a chance that the racing mode will be released during it. However, Epic hasn't officially revealed anything about this mode yet.

