Fortnite leak teases another Black Knight skin with a major twist

Everything in and around Fortnite is intentional. Every little thing in the background of a random Donald Mustard video is purposeful and usually comes into play at some point. Every little thing on the map is intentional and means something in the grand scheme of things. Even seemingly random skins that are added in the background of a promotional video are probably there for a very good reason.

A recent example of the latter seems to be teasing a new skin that might get a lot of players excited: a new variant of the Black Knight.

The Black Knight is one of the oldest skins in the game and owning it is a massive flex. Owning this new version would not be as cool, but it would be a great opportunity for anyone who missed it.

Fortnite potentially gives a first look at the upcoming version of the Black Knight

The leak comes from eagle-eyed Fortnite players who know that everything is intentional. A promotional video for the Destiny 2 collaboration was recently released, showing the Destiny 2 skins eliminating skins that were running towards them.

Dire, Teef and several other classic Fortnite skins are shown running out of a cave and getting eliminated. In the background, the skins are small and very difficult to see.

However, one of them really looks like the Black Knight.

In the back, a skin can be seen that has the exact helmet shape on its head as the Black Knight does. The trailer is brief, so the shot that shows this skin is very short, but it is almost unmistakeable.

The big difference between this new skin and the original Black Knight - since there has to be one - is that the new one appears to be green.

It is not green in the sense that it looks like a toy army man, but it is a different color. Many Fortnite players have made the connection that it is a possible first look at a skin that was leaked before.

The Moss Black Knight has been shown before by leakers, so there is a good chance that it is legitimate.

StarNite_47 @CosmicStarBlend I found a leaked photo that was taken down. Moss Legends Pack supposedly coming to Fortnite featuring Black Knight, Omega, and Rainbow Bomber! #Fortnite I found a leaked photo that was taken down. Moss Legends Pack supposedly coming to Fortnite featuring Black Knight, Omega, and Rainbow Bomber! #Fortnite https://t.co/AANdCQPo7q

The Moss Legends Pack is supposed to come to Fortnite at some point and it allegedly features a mossy version of Omega, Rainbow Bomber and of course, Black Knight.

There is no timetable for this pack, but it does seem likely that it will cost real money, as opposed to V-Bucks like many packs before it.

This would not be the first time Epic Games has remixed an old battle pass skin that cannot come back. They recently released the Omega Knight, a twist on the classic skin from Chapter 1 Season 4.

Omega Knight was recently released (Image via Epic Games)

It is important to remember that this is information based on a leak. Not only that, it is based on a grainy image from the background of a promotional video and a leak, so it is not exactly confirmed information.

However, it is likely too great a coincidence that there is a green Black Knight skin in the background of an official Fortnite video, and a leak that shows a partially green Black Knight skin.

