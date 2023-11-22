Fortnite leaks suggest the Chain Grenade Launcher could be added during Chapter 5

According to Fortnite leaker/data-miner Wensoing, Epic Games could release a new weapon in Chapter 5. It is called the Chain Grenade Launcher and was first showcased via a leak at the start of Chapter 4 Season 3. The weapon in question is very unique as nothing similar exists in-game. When fired, each end of the chain can be attached to a different surface.

It seemingly would also deal 70 damage upon impacting the surface and has a magazine size of two. This is due to the fact that players would likely have to reload the weapon after both ends of the chain are attached to something. Given the nature of the weapon, it has a rather slow fire rate, but moderately decent reload speed.

How would the Chain Grenade Launcher function in Fortnite Chapter 5?

While the stats of the Chain Grenade Launcher are subject to change, the functionally would likely remain the same. Thanks to early in-game footage, leakers/data-miners have showcased how the weapon would function.

One of the videos shows the weapon being used to attach a vehicle to two stationary objects. This prevents it from escaping. In theory, this would allow players to stop enemies from escaping in vehicles of all kinds.

Once one end of the chain is connected to a vehicle, the other end can be attached to a stationary object. It could also work on enemy players, but that is yet to be confirmed.

Another working theory suggests that the Chain Grenade Launcher could be used to chain a vehicle to a wall. When the vehicle drives off, it would potentially rip out the wall.

However, since Fortnite uses real world physics, depending on how powerful the vehicle is, the wall may not be pulled out. As such, the vehicle will be stuck. On that note, it will be interesting to see how this will affect vehicles such as the X-4 Stormwing.

Could the Chain Grenade Launcher be used to string vehicles together in Fortnite Chapter 5?

In all probability, players should be able to attach a vehicle to another vehicle using the Chain Grenade Launcher. In theory, the vehicle in the lead, should be able to tug the vehicle that is attached to it.

However, if the vehicle being dragged applies the break, the lead vehicle will likely not be able to move any further. A good example of this would be trying to drag a Mudflap (truck) while using a Bear (car). Since the former is heavier, the latter would not be able to forcefully drag it.

Nevertheless, the chain would probably not be indestructible. Players would likely be able to shoot or use their Pickaxe to destroy it. All said and done, the Chain Grenade Launcher could potentially become one of the most versatile weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5.

