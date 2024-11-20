Fortnite rumor: XXXTentacion collaboration could happen in January 2025

According to the latest Fortnite rumors, a collaboration with the late musician Jahseh Dwayne "XXXTentacion" is in the works, which will potentially debut in January 2025. XXXTentacion is considered one of the most popular rap artists of all time with billions of streams across all platforms. This rumor was first provided by @SamLeakss, one of the most popular leakers in the Fortnite and Rocket League communities.

One of his more recent rumors that turned out to be true was the Porsche collaborations with Fortnite and Rocket League.

On that note, here's everything we know about the Fortnite rumor suggesting an XXXTentacion collaboration.

Note: This article contains Fortnite rumors. Users are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite rumors suggest XXXTentacion collaboration in works

As the X post by @SamLeakss suggests, XXXTentacion's music producer and close friend, John Cunningham has been in talks with Epic Games for the past month regarding this collaboration.

Apparently, the collaboration was initially planned to be released on Jahseh's birthday, which is on January 23, 2025. However, it is likely about to be delayed so that Epic Games can take more time and make something massive — similar to the Juice WRLD collaboration which is now confirmed as Chapter 2 Remix: The Finale event and coming on November 30, 2024.

Epic Games is full of surprises and is great at paying tributes. Considering this, we can still expect the event to be on schedule and be executed by January 2025.

What to expect from the Fortnite x XXXTentacion collaboration

While the Fortnite rumors regarding this collaboration do not clearly mention what the players would get, here's what we can expect:

Icon series skin: XXXTentacion will most likely get an Icon Series Outfit, just like many other musicians who have collaborated with Fortnite so far.

XXXTentacion will most likely get an Icon Series Outfit, just like many other musicians who have collaborated with Fortnite so far. Music and Emotes: Jam Tracks and Emotes featuring XXXTentacion's music can be part of a Bundle.

Jam Tracks and Emotes featuring XXXTentacion's music can be part of a Bundle. Special event: An in-game event similar to the ones involving Metallica, Eminem, and other music artists could happen. Such events attract millions of players to the game every month.

An in-game event similar to the ones involving Metallica, Eminem, and other music artists could happen. Such events attract millions of players to the game every month. Fortnite Festival Pass: All of these things could be part of a single Fortnite Festival Pass, similar to Festival Season 6 which features Snoop Dogg.

