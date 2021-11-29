Fortnite Season 8 live event may feature everyone from Midas to Cube Queen for 'The End'

Fortnite Chapter 2 will officially be over in less than a week. It ran for a longer duration than its predecessor and featured fewer seasons. Despite its shortcomings, it had many iconic moments for players, and now it's finally time for Loopers to bid it farewell.

To honor the memory of Chapter 2, Epic Games has been dropping little snippets of the past on social media. According to HYPEX, the developers are going to be dropping recap posts every day till December 3.

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Epic will recap every Chapter 2 season everyday until The End, and it'll go like this:



- 3rd: Season 8 Looks like Epic will recap every Chapter 2 season everyday until The End, and it'll go like this:- 26th: Season 1 (done)- 27th: Season 2 (done)- 28th: Season 3- 29th: Season 4- 30th: Season 5- 1st: Season 6- 2nd: Season 7- 3rd: Season 8 https://t.co/mhv9OA5E5Q

Given that Epic Games slips teasers into social media posts, could they be hinting at a grand showdown? Could characters from across Chapter 2's timeline make a return to fight the Cube Queen?

Fortnite Chapter 2 vs the Cube Queen: The final goodbyes

Fortnite @FortniteGame You came highly recommended and answered the call.



Shadow or Ghost, we all must protect the Island now. You came highly recommended and answered the call. Shadow or Ghost, we all must protect the Island now. https://t.co/LYFoiyuoU9

It's not impossible to imagine Epic Games bringing back important NPCs for the final showdown. Although the Cube Queen will undoubtedly win, it would be good to see familiar faces once last time.

Many characters from the past have helped shape the storyline. Without them, the island would have been very different. Hence, sending them out in a blaze of glory is the only way to say goodbye. The only question that remains is, "Will this actually happen or are the posts just pure nostalgia?"

Will characters from the past be featured in the Fortnite Chapter 2 end-of-season live event?

Koooooomar @koooooomar



Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:

TNTina's desk/bombs

Brutus' punching bag

Skye's books/games



#FortniteLeaks Here is my render of "GuavaFort" the FINAL stages of the POI just South of Pleasant Park. This will be used during the C2S8 Final Event.Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:TNTina's desk/bombsBrutus' punching bagSkye's books/games Here is my render of "GuavaFort" the FINAL stages of the POI just South of Pleasant Park. This will be used during the C2S8 Final Event. Something potentially VERY interesting that I noticed:TNTina's desk/bombsBrutus' punching bagSkye's books/games#FortniteLeaks https://t.co/3OO4n3y1TF

Even though there is no official information available, based on leaks, there is a slight possibility of it happening. Items belonging to old Fornite Chapter 2 NPCs, such as Brutus, can be seen inside of Fort Guava.

However, much like the posts, these could merely be decorations that serve a nostalgic purpose. At the moment, it's rather unclear in which direction this can swing.

On one side, there is evidence within the game files, while on the other there is no official confirmation. This being the case, players will have to take this information with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, there is a silver lining.

Fortnite Chapter 2 end-of-season live event is getting another trailer

HYPEX @HYPEX A full trailer for the Chapter 2 Finale is planned to drop soon according to the artists that made the "Watch It All Fall" song which was featured in the teaser! (spotted by @InuJackal A full trailer for the Chapter 2 Finale is planned to drop soon according to the artists that made the "Watch It All Fall" song which was featured in the teaser! (spotted by @InuJackal) https://t.co/ApyDinNhjS

According to the information obtained by HYPEX, another end-of-season trailer will be showcased soon. Based on speculation, this will happen on December 4, after all the nostalgic posts have been uploaded.

The trailer will feature a full version of the end-of-season live event. Perhaps in this video, players may catch a glimpse of old NPCs from Chapter 2.

