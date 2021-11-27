Old Fortnite map discovered inside Cube Queen's eyes, here is what it means

The proverb "beauty is in the eye of the beholder" takes on a whole new meaning in Fortnite. According to a few sharp-sighted fans, the Cube Queen's eyes hold more than just random pixels.

Within the irises of this being of pure evil, a map can be found. This is not just any map but that of Fortnite Chapter 1, or rather, a small portion of it. However, it's somewhat unclear why it's there in the first place.

Do the Cube Queen's eyes have an interesting story to tell about Fortnite?

The discovery was first addressed by a Fortnite YouTuber known as Axomious. In his video, he took a short dip into the possibilities surrounding the presence of the Chapter 1 map.

Based on his theory, he seemed to suggest that the map was simply placed there. Given that Epic Games has revealed that Chapter 2 will end soon, the map doesn't really mean much at the moment.

There are no secrets left to uncover or theories to dive into. With this reality coming to an end soon, nothing much connects the current map with Chapter 1.

In the grand scheme of things, it may be some sort of a teaser. However, for the most part, it's just pixels in-game. As of now, it's somewhat ambiguous as to what it could mean, with many suggesting that it could be the "default reflection texture".

Could this mean that the Chapter 1 map or textures from it are returning?

In the old Chapter 1 map, terrain details and rocks are somewhat visible. However, it's unlikely that these will feature in Fortnite Chapter 3. With the game shifting over to Unreal Engine 5, new textures would have been created from scratch.

However, based on a comment by a programmer on the video, it would seem that textures mean nothing. They are merely the default reflection in-game. The user elaborated:

"The queen's eyes reflecting the map from Chapter 1 are not clues that that map will return. It is simply the game's default cube map. The image of the mountains in Chapter 1 is just the basic reflection of the overall game. This reflection can also be seen on skins, map props, etc. By itself, there is no reference or clue that the map returns."

For the time being, players will have to curb their enthusiasm and get back to reality. While POIs from the "OG" map may be featured in Chapter 3, the map itself returning is highly unlikely.

