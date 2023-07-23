Fortnite survey leak teases Family Guy, Five Nights At Freddy's, and Doctor Who skins in Chapter 4

In a recent Fortnite leak, a plethora of new characters, T.V. shows, and famous personalities' names showed up on a survey. This is not too unusual considering that these types of leaks occur every few months. However, what is surprising are some of the names that have been mentioned on the list. It would seem that Epic Games might be considering doing some major collaborations in the coming months.

Aside from the run-of-the-mill character names such as Peacemaker (who was supposed to be featured in-game as an Outfit), there are more alluring ones. Death Note and FullMetal Alchemist Brotherhood for instance are popular anime that would make for a perfect crossover into the metaverse. Doctor Who has also been mentioned in the survey which comes as no surprise as a collaboration in development. But that's not all that was featured in the latest leak.

Five Nights At Freddy's and Family Guy collaborations may be in development for Fortnite Chapter 4

While there are plenty of names present on the list, a few of them stand out. Perhaps two of the most prominent ones are Five Nights At Freddy's and Peter Griffin from Family Guy. Given how popular FNAF is as a franchise, fans have been asking for a crossover for years now. While the series is not PG-13 per se, it's not a bad idea having characters as Outfits in-game.

And as for Family Guy, a collaboration has seemingly been in development for over two years, but nothing has come of it. Despite leakers/data-miners finding IDs in the game's files related to the same, nothing has happened thus far.

It would seem that Epic Games is not quite ready to unveil the collaboration or perhaps it has been canceled internally. All said and done, while either scenario could hold true, given that it's been featured yet again on a survey, there is yet some hope left. Aside from these two major names, there are others that the community is also psyched about:

Yakuza seems to be an in-demand franchise that players would love to have in Fortnite.

Yakuza seems to be an in-demand franchise that players would love to have in Fortnite. Given that the video game has been going strong since first being released in 2005, there is a massive fan-following on a global level. Here are a few more collaborations that players are looking forward to:

Demon Slayer and F1 racing were also mentioned in the survey.



B. It's interesting they listed specific races for F1 instead of just F1 as a brand, or the vehicles, or the drivers. 🤔

Genshin Impact was another franchise listed in the survey.

As seen from the comments, there's a lot of expectation from the community's side when it comes to collaborations in Fortnite. On that note, since God of War and Bethesda Studios, creators of Fallout, have collaborated with Epic Games in the recent past, the odds of another crossover are solid.

With Fortnite's playerbase forever expanding, there's a lot of scope for collaborations in general. Anime is a great example for this. Since Chapter 2 Season 8, there have been four major anime crossovers. That being said, with Chapter 4 still having two more seasons to go, the possibilities are endless.