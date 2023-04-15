Fortnite: The Seven will return to the game soon, according to leak

Fortnite Battle Royale has a very interesting lore. Many characters have played an important role in it, but no one is more popular than The Seven. Members of this organization have been active since the first chapter and many players are familiar with them. While they are not currently in the game, Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Director at Epic Games, teased their return.

According to NotPaloLeaks, a popular Fortnite leaker, Mustard recently attended an event where he shared several interesting pieces of information. One interesting thing he revealed was the return of The Seven.

It appears that Epic Games is not done with the organization yet. Their story is not finished, which is why they'll return to the game at some point, possibly in Chapter 4.

Fortnite players may meet The Seven once again

VHS_Soho (Professional Detective) @VHS_Soho

that the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive again

and he knows

also that

it was really nice to speak to him @DonaldMustard last of us collab could happen in the futurethat the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive againand he knows @_FireMonkey also that @MustardPlays hated bananas and made the peely skin for himit was really nice to speak to him @DonaldMustard last of us collab could happen in the futurethat the seven storyline isn’t over that they could find a way to come alive againand he knows @_FireMonkey also that @MustardPlays hated bananas and made the peely skin for himit was really nice to speak to him https://t.co/bbnsYqAHDF

Twitter user VHS_Soho attended an event that featured Donald Mustard. The Epic Games employee talked about several things, including the potential Fortnite x The Last of Us collaboration.

The Twitter user shared a couple of interesting details Mustard mentioned, including the return of The Seven. At the moment, many members of the organization are missing and are presumably captured by The Last Reality.

AMIE, an AI robot created by The Scientist, tried to rescue members of the organization in Chapter 4 Season 1. Despite her best efforts, it doesn't appear that the attempts were successful.

Many members of The Seven are missing and no one knows what's going on with them (Image via Epic Games)

AMIE has managed to discover the location of The Scientist while investigating Rift Warden Stellan's plans. She wanted to build the Rift Gate to rescue her creator, but didn't have much luck.

Fortnite players haven't heard anything about The Seven since then. However, their story is not over yet and Epic Games will find a way to bring them back to the storyline.

There have been hints that members of the organization have been tortured and have changed. Due to this, some members of the community believe that they will return to the game, but as enemies.

Poll : 0 votes