Fortnite update v26.20 early patch notes: Ahsoka Tano, Force Powers, Lightsabers returning, and more

The second major Fortnite update (v26.20) for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will go live on September 25, 2023. While not much will be introduced to this new update per se, some fan-favorites Star Wars weapons and items will likely be making a comeback. Additionally, new Challenges and Snapshot Quests will also be added in. On the flipside, everything related to the birthday event will be vaulted.

Deku's Smash Mythic item will also be vaulted once the update goes live. Although this is rather saddening, the item can still be found on Creative Maps. Speaking of creativity, the upcoming Crew Pack for October will also be revealed—it's anyone's guess what Epic Games has been up to. Lastly, Ahsoka Tano will finally become part of the metaverse.

Fortnite update v26.20 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Ahsoka Tano

After weeks of waiting, the Ahsoka Tano Outfit will finally be available to unlock in-game tomorrow. It would seem that Epic Games timed the release of the Outfit alongside the show on Disney+, Ahsoka, which is now entering its end phase. With the character being hyped on the show, no doubt fans will enjoy cosplaying her in-game.

In addition to the Outfit, much like in Chapter 4 Season 3, when the Purradise Meowscles Outfit was added in, Ahsoka Tano too will be kitted out with several other cosmetics associated with her. It will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned.

2) Force Powers and Lightsabers

According to leakers/data miners, with Ahsoka Tano being added to the game alongside the Fortnite update v26.20, there's a chance that other Star Wars items will be added back as well. Force Powers and Lightsabers are the main candidates in question. Blasters may also be added back to the loot pool.

On a side note, while adding Stormtroopers back as NPCs would be a nice touch, it would be a tad too much as they are mostly reserved for Star Wars Day. Nevertheless, anything goes in the metaverse, and there's no telling what Epic Games has planned.

3) Deku's Smash and birthday items vaulted

All things good must come to an end, and indeed, the birthday celebrations for Fortnite have too. Once the update v26.20 goes live, everything related to the game's birthday will be vaulted. Those who missed the celebrations will have to wait a year to partake in them again.

Deku's Smash Mythic will also be vaulted once the downtime ends. Although it's a good weapon, with the My Hero Academia collaboration coming to an end, it too must be put away until next time.

4) October Crew Pack

Much like last month, Epic Games has been able to keep the upcoming Crew Pack for October a complete secret. That said, there's no doubt that it will likely be closely related to Fortnitemares. However, with the storyline pivoting towards Kado Thorne's time machine, it may be Heist-themed. Either way, players will find out soon enough.

5) Information about Fortnitemares 2023

Speaking of Fortnitemares 2023, with this update occurring close to October 2023, there's no doubt that leakers/data miners will find information in the files about the upcoming event. While there have been a few leaks showcased thus far, there's a lot more that's yet to be uncovered. Hopefully, more will be revealed once the downtime ends.

