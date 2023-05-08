How to use Force Abilities in Fortnite Chapter 4

Force Powers/Abilities were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 2 following the Star Wars update v24.30. Currently, there are three different Force Powers/Abilities that you can acquire and use for the duration of the match. They are Force Pull , Force Push, and Force Throw. Each is unique in nature and can be used to force opponents in submission.

While these Force Powers/Abilities are open to all, acquiring them is not as simple as picking them up off the ground. You must pick and train with either the Jedi or Sith to obtain these powers. That said, here's how to acquire and use Force Abilities in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

A step-by-step guide on how to use Force Powers/Abilities in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

1) Find a Jedi/Sith trainer's Hologram on the island

Use the minimap to locate a Jedi or Sith Trainer (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

There are three different trainers that can be found on the island as Holograms. Two of them, Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are related to the Jedi Order, while the third one, Darth Maul is part of the Sith. As of now, there's no fixed location for them spawning. They can be found all over the island. That said, a good place to find them is in and around Frenzy Fields in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

2) Interact with them to obtain a Lightsaber and a Force Power/Ability

Step into the Rift to obtain a Lightsaber and Force Power/Ability (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

Once finding the Jedi/Sith Trainer of your choice, engage in dialogue with them to begin the process of obtaining a Force Power/Ability. After the final dialogue ends, a cutscene will occur and your character will be seen walking through the Rift that opens next to the Hologram. After a brief moment, the Rift will close, and the character will emerge with a Lightsaber and a Force Power/Ability.

3) While blocking with the Lightsaber activate a Force Power/Ability using the attack button

Block and then press the attack button to use the Force Power/Ability (Image via YouTube/Bodil40)

To use the Force Power/Ability, you must have the Lightsaber equipped. The Force cannot be used while using any other item/weapon. Even those like the DC-15 Blaster Rifle that's part of the Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration will not do.

That said, once the Lightsaber has been selected, use the key/button associated with the block feature to go into a defensive stance. Once the stance has been activated, press the button/key associated with attacking to build up and release the Force Power/Ability.

Lastly, keep in mind, that simply picking up a Lightsaber from the ground will not grant Force Powers/Abilities. You will have to train with a Jedi or Sith trainer to acquire them and unlock Force Sprint and Force Double-Jump mechanics in-game as well. Although this may seem time consuming, completing the task will reward Galactic Reputation which can be used to unlock cosmetics on the Star Wars Battle Pass.

