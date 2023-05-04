Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration goes viral after pitch-perfect execution

The Fortnite x Star Wars collaboration is being lauded by the community for being pitch-perfect at every level possible. While collaborations with the franchise have occurred in the past, there's a certain feel of seeing characters come to life in Unreal Engine 5.1. While the Lightsaber duels and Force Powers have turned players into Force-sensitive beings, the shop-stoppers are the Outfits.

Following the Fortnite update v24.30, three Star Wars bundles were added to the Item Shop. One of them contains 501st/212th Battalion Troopers while the other contains Padmé Amidala. The third bundle holds the most prominent character from the franchise. While characters from Stars Wars, be it Mandalorian or Darth Vader, have impressed the community, they pale in comparison to this new Outfit.

Anakin Skywalker has won the hearts of the Fortnite community

The in-game character for Anakin Skywalker is the one showcased in Revenge of the Sith. A scar is present near his right eye and his facial expressions are dark, at times. He's not yet a Sith Lord, but rather on his way to transitioning from good to evil. Given that this exact model was used for this collaboration, it has the community singing praises for the developers.

Many state that the art and design team got the tonality of the character and design just right. For this reason, even when pairing a Red Lightsaber with Anakin Skywalker in-game, it feels natural rather than forced. However, most still stick to using a Blue Lightsaber as the character is yet to be showcased as true evil. Here's what a few fans have to say:

peanut @REYSKYGOAT why does anakin skywalker look more like himself in fortnite than in the clone wars why does anakin skywalker look more like himself in fortnite than in the clone wars 😭 https://t.co/Py3GfN1jmr

Marty @TheSpoops @ilydarth I always say you get the eyes and you get the person. That’s what EA couldn’t seem to get right with like anyone on the roster lol @ilydarth I always say you get the eyes and you get the person. That’s what EA couldn’t seem to get right with like anyone on the roster lol

leyuStreams @leyuStreams @ilydarth literally the perfect combo between clone wars anakin, and prequels anakin @ilydarth literally the perfect combo between clone wars anakin, and prequels anakin

Forban🌪️🌊 @AbdouDescend @ilydarth Epic games understands players enjoy quality even thought its a tps @ilydarth Epic games understands players enjoy quality even thought its a tps

Ole School @FrustratedGame4 @ilydarth Fortnite art and design team always do an incredible job on every skin imo. They’ve really perfected their style now. @ilydarth Fortnite art and design team always do an incredible job on every skin imo. They’ve really perfected their style now.

Based on the comments, it's clear to see that the community cannot get enough of Anakin Skywalker in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Given that this Outfit has been in-demand ever since the first Star Wars collaboration occurred, for many, it's a dream come true. But cosmetic items aside, there's a lot more that Epic Games has added in.

Freebies, Force Powers/Lightsabers, and voice lines for Order 66

Fortnite @FortniteGame On top of the base track, you can embrace the power of the dark side with the Premium Reward Track upgrade, which includes more cosmetic rewards like Darth Maul himself during #FindtheForce for 1,000 V-Bucks! On top of the base track, you can embrace the power of the dark side with the Premium Reward Track upgrade, which includes more cosmetic rewards like Darth Maul himself during #FindtheForce for 1,000 V-Bucks!

There are eight freebies that players can earn by collecting Galactic Reputation. This can be acquired by completing Find the Force Quests. As a bonus, for those prepared to embrace the Dark Side and spend 1,000 V-Bucks, they'll also earn additional eight rewards from the Star Wars Battle Pass. Here's the entire list:

Freebies

Army of Clones (Emoticon)

Level-Up Token X 3

The Fall of The Republic (Loading Screen)

Republic Army Backpack (Back Bling)

Trooper Formation (Spray)

Kamino's Finest (Wrap)

Lil' Podrace (Emote)

Galactic Roundel (Spray)

Clone Trooper (Outfit)

Premium Rewards

Sith Probe Droid (Back Bling)

Level-Up Token X 3

Maul's Malice (Spray)

Wolf Pack Trooper (Outfit)

Darth Maul Snarl (Emoticon)

Menacing Presence (Wrap)

Ahsoka's Clone Trooper (Outfit)

Maul's Poleaxe (Harvesting Tool)

Darth Maul (Outfit)

Players will also be able to obtain the Sith Infiltrator Glider by collecting all three Sith Holograms by completing Find the Force Quests in Fortnite. While looking for these, players will also come across Force Powers and will be able to train with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and even Darth Maul.

Each provides a different Force Power and colored Lightsaber. These can be used in conjunction with the potential to cause havoc on the battlefield in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Lastly, there's also a major Easter Egg from Star Wars: Revenge of The Sith in the form of a voiceline. Emperor Palpatine can be heard saying:

"Execute Order 66."

For the time being, it's unclear what this could mean, but given the amount of Star Wars content that was added following the Fortnite update 24.30, there's a lot more to come. Leakers/data-miners of the opinion that the voice lines may be related to some in-game event that's yet to occur. Whichever the case, it's a neat little addition to the game.

