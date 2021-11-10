The Naruto Fortnite skin might finally have a release date. According to popular data miner HYPEX, the outfit should be in the item shop by November 16. Alongside the cosmetics, the Creative Hub will be given a Hidden Leaf Village theme for the occasion.

Based on the information available, following the 18.40 update, these changes will be implemented in-game. Nevertheless, players should take this with a pinch of salt to avoid disappointment.

Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol Fortnite x Naruto will be added on the 16th along with a Hidden Leaf Village Creative Hub. The cosmetics & hub are *PLANNED* to release on that day @ 2 PM UTC / 9 AM ET (If the time changes please don't get mad at me lmao)Won't go into more details, but prepare your wallets lol https://t.co/3qybpW02or

Aside from the Naruto Fortnite skin, what other cosmetics can players expect to see?

Aside from the much-anticipated Naruto Fortnite skin, players can also expect to see other items such as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and possibly a new emote. Aside from these, Kakashi and Sasuke could also be added to the game as skins.

Based on the price of other collaboration bundles, the Naruto skin could cost about 2,200 V-Bucks, with other cosmetics costing anywhere between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks. Kakashi and Sasuke could be sold together for 1,800 V-Bucks.

Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. Now the Naruto ID has 2 tags, HeadbandK & HeadbandS.. Could it be Kakashi & Sasuke? 👀Also yes, Naruto collab IS happening. There's no way that Ramen & Ninja Scroll that got added today aren't his. https://t.co/IClZ0ZZsOR

Keeping aside the Naruto Fortnite skin, a new Mythic weapon, the Explosive Kunai could also be added in-game and it is expected to have a throwing range of around 300 meters. Note that these numbers may change at Epic Games' discretion.

- Hold Duration: 0.15s UPCOMING MYTHIC EXPLOSIVE KUNAI STATS!- Recharge Cooldown: 4s- Maximum Range: 300 meters- Delay Between Shots: 1.5s- Hold Duration: 0.15s https://t.co/OxRt0Dey9p

Additionally, there is a small possibility of Naruto being a boss on the island. According to older leaks, he will also be carrying around the Mythic Kunais, which leads to an interesting question: will there be a dedicated POI for Naruto in-game?

Will Epic Games have a special Hidden Leaf Village POI added in-game?

Based on the information at hand, there doesn't seem to be any hints pointing towards a possible Hidden Leaf Village POI. Aside from the Creative Hub update, no new changes are expected.

Given the current state of the map and Cubetown's expansion, there is no place for an extra POI at the moment. Players will have to make do with recreations of Hidden Leaf Village for the time being.

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 coming to an end, will Naruto play a role in the storyline?

Considering that all storyline characters are usually added to the Battle Pass, adding Naruto to the storyline would feel like a repeat of Chapter 2 Season 5.

Players should expect to see the Naruto Fortnite skin in the item shop in less than a week from now.

