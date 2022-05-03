Traps might come back to Fortnite No Build Mode

Traps have been an interesting part of Fortnite for a long time. They've been vaulted for quite a while. However, many gamers remember when they had to be careful while entering a building to avoid taking damage from the trap.

Traps dealt 75, 125, and 150 damage at various points in the history of the game. They can be used effectively by both smart and casual players.

Several players have longed for the days when Traps would return to the game. They have been around since the beginning, originating in Save the World.

Now, it seems like those gamers might just be getting what they wished for. Traps appear poised to return to the game, but with one key twist: They'll only be present in Zero Build.

Note: This information is based on a Fortnite leak and has not yet been confirmed by Epic Games.

Traps are coming back to Fortnite but only for Zero Build

According to HYPEX, Epic Games has added functionality to Zero Build for Traps, indicating that they plan to activate them. This presumably occurred in the v20.30 update that just went live this morning.

HYPEX @HYPEX Traps support is now added to No Builds modes, Epic might add some traps soon (if they're not already ingame) Traps support is now added to No Builds modes, Epic might add some traps soon (if they're not already ingame)

There's no indication of whether or not Traps are already in the game, though it seems unlikely. They will probably be added in a patch or the v20.40 update next week.

The decision to include Traps only in Zero Build is an interesting one. Traps are considered a building item, and they are typically placed on built platforms.

The most common use for Traps is when players are boxing themselves in. As their opponents spray through their walls and advance, they will eventually make it inside the box. Having a trap to place is the perfect way to turn the tides.

Traps will only be in Zero Build (Image via Epic Games)

It will be interesting to see how Traps are incorporated into Zero Build. There will be far fewer opportunities to use Traps at the moment. Gamers will more than likely not hold onto them for too long.

In the past, stockpiling Traps was a good strategy. Now, it seems like the best option is to get into the zone and place them in various buildings so that unsuspecting players will walk in and get hit immediately.

Fortnite gamers will be out of the habit of taking damage from Traps, so they will be a viable option to take players by surprise when first added back to the game.

