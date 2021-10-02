When is the sliding mechanic coming to Fortnite: Expected date, leaks, details, and more

Fortnite players could expect to see the addition of a sliding mechanic soon, according to a recent leak.

Sliding is a prominent feature in many games, including those in the battle royale genre. The likes of Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone have made sliding an important movement mechanic.

Fortnite leaker details sliding mechanic

Naturally, the leak came from none other than HYPEX, one of the most prominent leakers when it comes to Fortnite and someone who's been proven right quite often.

HYPEX tweeted that Epic Games is working on a sliding mechanic for Fortnite. A recent update saw them add a file for a new movement type with the title "Sliding". It is said to increase FOV and will even come with a cooldown.

Sliding has the potential to change the battle landscape of Fortnite. Being able to slide around the corner to initiate a gunfight or use it to travel faster down a hill could be a gamechanger.

Expected sliding mechanic release date

HYPEX states in his tweet that the release date is unknown and he isn't sure if it will simply be a new movement mechanic or if sliding will be made into an item.

I wonder if sliding is really a good idea to add to fortnite my guess is it'll release with s9 since its already has animations being worked on but it'll be interesting to see what it does

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is still in its early stages. If a sliding mechanic is on its way, Epic Games could release it before the season is over. Or it may well be a focal point of Season 9 when it comes around.

How will sliding work in Fortnite?

As previously mentioned, it is not known whether the sliding mechanic will be a simple way to move around, like walking, sprinting, or jumping. It could very well be a special item that grants a sliding perk to players.

- You can shoot while sliding

- Surface angle & type will affect the speed

- 2 Seconds delay between each slide

HYPEX tweeted more details regarding the sliding mechanic and how exactly it could work in Fortnite: There will be a two-second delay between sliding, players can shoot, FOV will increase by 15, and speed will be affected by the terrain the player is on.

Fortnite is constantly evolving. Over the years it has added features such as cars, grappling hooks, and even ice blocks to skate around. Mobility is nothing new to the battle royal giant. The addition of sliding at this point seems inevitable.

