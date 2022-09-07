Will Fortnite add Doom Slayer characters? What we know from leaks so far

Fortnite has had some of the biggest and most iconic crossovers in recent memory. The Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass had two of the most iconic fictional characters: Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

They also nabbed Dragon Ball Z for a massive crossover and recently added DC Comics hero Starfire.

Hence, it would not be a surprise to see Fortnite introduce anyone. Ash Ketchum from Pokemon, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Peter Griffin would all be unsurprising now.

Doom has been one of the biggest gaming franchises for a long time. It's been popular since the mid-1990s and remains one of the most played franchises.

Epic Games already has a Gaming Legends series for cosmetics, so is a Doom skin on the way?

Recent leaks suggest Doom Slayer skin coming to Fortnite

If HYPEX, one of the most reliable leakers, tweets something, there's a good chance it's coming to Fortnite. Leaks are never guaranteed, but HYPEX's are as close to that as possible.

This leak suggests that a Doom Slayer skin is coming sooner rather than later.

hasn't been wrong about previous collabs and he just tweeted 3 franchise names (Doom included) claiming that one of them happens next week. Doom 64 is also FREE on the Epic Games Store now until the 25th! Doom Slayer skin is most likely coming NEXT WEEK @MidaRado hasn't been wrong about previous collabs and he just tweeted 3 franchise names (Doom included) claiming that one of them happens next week. Doom 64 is also FREE on the Epic Games Store now until the 25th! Doom Slayer skin is most likely coming NEXT WEEK 🔥@MidaRado hasn't been wrong about previous collabs and he just tweeted 3 franchise names (Doom included) claiming that one of them happens next week. Doom 64 is also FREE on the Epic Games Store now until the 25th! https://t.co/0AVmjqGEed

Granted, this initial leak did say that it was coming in the next week, on August 19. It's well past that now, as September has arrived, but that doesn't mean the leak is flat wrong.

HYPEX hasn't said anything else since about the potential Doom crossover, though it was linked to Doom 64 becoming free on the Epic Games Store.

HYPEX @HYPEX The other franchises are Family Guy & Lord of the Rings. But i highly doubt it's any of them just because of the timing of Doom 64 going free on the Epic Games Store & Doom skins on Fall Guys. The other franchises are Family Guy & Lord of the Rings. But i highly doubt it's any of them just because of the timing of Doom 64 going free on the Epic Games Store & Doom skins on Fall Guys.

That is often as sure a sign as any that a crossover is coming, though it hasn't yet. If HYPEX tweeted that something was coming to the game, then there was a reason for that.

That reason is often that someone found something in the game files or somewhere similar. Either way, the skin likely exists and just hasn't arrived yet.

The timing of the Fortnite collaboration would have been awkward, though. If it arrived last week, as initially expected, that would have been right around the end of the season.

Chapter 3 Season 4 begins in less than two weeks, so it might not have been as much time as Epic Games had hoped. With a new season on the way, there's likely a collaborative skin in the battle pass.

In fact, there are usually multiple collaborative skins in the battle pass, so one of them could easily be Doom Slayer. It would make sense in the storyline, as next season figures a need for help in staving off an antagonist again.

Spider-Gwen from Into the Spiderverse has all but been confirmed to be on the next battle pass, as well as a few original skins, so a Doom skin is totally reasonable.

Spider-Gwen is all but coming next season (Image via Sony)

However, there is always the chance that leaks and leakers are wrong. Anything that doesn't come from the mouth of Epic is not official news. Leaks are often correct, but they're far from a guarantee.

