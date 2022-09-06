What to expect from the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season battle pass

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is nearing a close. With September officially here, there are only a couple of weeks left before the season comes to a close. After that, Darth Vader, Evie, Sabine and all the bonus styles will be unavailable.

For a while now, gamers have been looking forward to Chapter 3 Season 4. That doesn't mean Chapter 3 Season 3 was bad, though. While this season has been splendid, the future is always more exciting.

There are tons of leaks, rumors and theories regarding what the next season will look like and what skins might be available. Here is what players can expect at this point.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What might the next battle pass feature?

The most popular theory was that this next season would be a superhero one. Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 featured original superheroes Omega, Carbide and Valor while Chapter 2 Season 4 introduced Iron Man, Thor and Groot.

Several leaked Marvel skins are yet to arrive, leading to the idea that the next season would again be Marvel-themed. However, according to HYPEX, that is not the case.

However, HYPEX did confirm that Spider-Gwen will be in the battle pass, which means a Miles Morales skin might also come some time next season. This skin will either be the Page 10 skin or the secret skin like Indiana Jones.

I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shopI've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! Fortnite x Spider-Verse (Gwen) is in S4 Battle Pass. Which means Miles Morales comes later in the item shop 🔥I've gotten confirmation for this from multiple reliable people and @MidaRado got confirmation from his side too! https://t.co/tchcxxQhg1

As always, even if there are collaborations, there will also be plenty of original skins. According to ShiinaBR, the goth version of Meowscles will be in the battle pass.

This was first posted by This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel , and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. This Goth Meowscles skin will be part of the Season 4 Battle Pass!This was first posted by @FNBRintel, and I can confirm the accuracy of this leak. https://t.co/ZLtP8JcxOU

The prevailing theory is that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will in some way be related to time travel and honoring the past. The new version of Meowscles, who originally debuted in Chapter 2 Season 2, fits that idea.

If time travel is the theme, then it is very possible that the second (it can reasonably be expected that there will be two or more) collaborative skin will be something that has to do with time travel.

Back to the Future characters Doc Brown and Marty McFly would not be surprising. Even The Terminator would not be a huge shock. There is also a strong potential that the other collaborative skin has to do with something coming up in pop culture.

Back to the Future (Image via Universal Pictures)

New movie releases are often the subject of collaborations in Fortnite. Just look at Doctor Strange, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Mighty Thor, Carnage, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Spider-Man skins.

This means that Black Adam or someone from Black Panther could very well be in the battle pass. As for the other original skins, the goth Meowscles is a safe bet for the model they might go with.

Old battle pass skins like Sun Strider, Drift, Calamity, Peely and a version of Jonesy could all be redesigned and added as a tribute to the past.

It should be noted that while these leaks have been confirmed by leakers, they are not official until Epic Games releases the information. Until then, everything here is speculative.

