Why Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 could be trip down memory lane

With so many memorable events in Fortnite's metaverse, it's hard to forget the times gone by. From Renegade Raider becoming the most OG skin in-game to Midas trying to break The Loop, each event is unforgettable in its own right.

With the battle royale mode's fifth birthday coming up soon, it would seem that the developers may be taking players down memory lane in Chapter 3 Season 4. While nothing has been confirmed, there's enough evidence to support the statement. That said, here's why next season could be filled with nostalgia.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be one of remembrance

1) Reality Tree is bringing past alive

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's start, The Reality Tree and Saplings have brought back the past in all its glory. At first, these changes were seen as nothing more than hallucinations.

However, with the Reality Tree wrapping itself around the island, it was confirmed that the enigmatic entity was using The Zero Point's power to rift in the past. With Chapter 3 Season 4 speculated to be a throwback season, having old POIs on the island makes a lot of sense.

2) Old skins in new wardrobe

Shiina @ShiinaBR



Yesterday, Epic added a file for an unfinished wrap called "RenRaiderSpark"



Maybe the wrap belongs to this Renegade Raider survey skin? We might get a new Renegade Raider skin soon!Yesterday, Epic added a file for an unfinished wrap called "RenRaiderSpark"Maybe the wrap belongs to this Renegade Raider survey skin? We might get a new Renegade Raider skin soon!Yesterday, Epic added a file for an unfinished wrap called "RenRaiderSpark" 👀Maybe the wrap belongs to this Renegade Raider survey skin? https://t.co/oCjGQ8zhqN

Without old Fortnite skins, it wouldn't be a throwback season, right? Well, as it turns out, Epic is currently working on some radical new designs for OG skins. For the time being, two of these can be confirmed.

HYPEX @HYPEX ICYMI: This Meowscles skin is in the Season 4 battle pass. ICYMI: This Meowscles skin is in the Season 4 battle pass. https://t.co/X0fkAv6lkO

One is none other than the Renegade Raider, who has been a must-have skin for years. The new version is currently being worked on and features the character in a punk-gothic style.

Another throwback skin is Meowscles, being redesigned as a trendy hipster cat. It'll be amusing to see these skins when they arrive in-game.

3) 50v50 LTM

HYPEX @HYPEX 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.



It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. https://t.co/6lvPamV3iu

Fortnite's 50v50 LTM was one of the most popular game modes ever to be added. Sadly, like other modes, it was time-limited, eventually removed from the playlist, and last seen in 2019. Despite being removed, its popularity never faded.

Due to the LTM's popularity, Epic is working on a new 50v50 LTM, which will feature Zero Build mechanics. Players will start the match with the OG Tactical Shotgun, Burst AR, four Mini-Shield, and ten Bandages.

Matches will be short to keep attrition rates low, The Storm will be more lethal to avoid camping, and there's no respawning. If Epic manages to pull off this new LTM flawlessly, it'll be the talk of the town for years to come.

4) Storm King

HYPEX @HYPEX The Storm King Boss was updated yesterday, possibly for a return this Halloween (Season 4) The Storm King Boss was updated yesterday, possibly for a return this Halloween (Season 4) https://t.co/i1eqm4ftQY

Storm King is the end-game boss of Fortnite Save The World. According to loopers, he's the most challenging of all the bosses in the metaverse. Although it's limited to STW, he has been featured in-game during Fortnitemares. Users got a chance to defeat him for exclusive cosmetics.

A few days ago, the files about him were updated in-game. Since having files pertaining to boss updates is very rare, it can only be assumed that he'll be added back to the game for an event.

Given his OG status in the metaverse, having Storm King in-game once more is the definition of nostalgia.

5) Speculation from leakers

HYPEX @HYPEX (Image taken by The Reality Tree has new effects called "Hyper Bloom". We know that it's been bringing up old stuff slowly, so what if this "Hyper Bloom" is for next season, to get the throwback stuff for the 5th BR anniversary(Image taken by @JayKeyFN The Reality Tree has new effects called "Hyper Bloom". We know that it's been bringing up old stuff slowly, so what if this "Hyper Bloom" is for next season, to get the throwback stuff for the 5th BR anniversary 👀 (Image taken by @JayKeyFN) https://t.co/TLksffyg1Q

While there is evidence to back up the claim that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be littered with nostalgia, gamers aren't the only ones who seem to think so. Many influential leakers, including HYPEX, state something similar.

In a tweet, this is what he had to say:

"I'm not confirming anything. I'm just saying this thing (Reality Tree) has been slowly bringing back old stuff & relics. The 5th birthday comes right after the start of next season, and Epic recently updated a bunch of old stuff."

That said, it's left to be seen exactly what the Reality Tree does at the end of the current season. With old POIs being brought to the island being a recurring trend, there's no telling what else the entity could bring in.

