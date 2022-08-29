Major Fortnite leak teases the return of 50v50 LTM in Chapter 3 

With Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 approaching its conclusion, numerous leaks and speculations have surfaced about the upcoming changes and additions to the game. While the majority of leaks revolve around the upcoming Battle Pass, there are a few that suggest new game modes and updated weapons.

A recent Twitter leak evinced the return of the fan-favorite 50v50 Limited Time Mode (LTM) in Chapter 3. The popular game mode has eluded players since 2019. Although the LTM is allegedly returning, players will receive an updated format titled Big Battle - Zero Build.

HYPEX @HYPEX 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.



It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. 50v50 is set to return soon and it's marked as a DEFAULT mode with the name "Big Battle - Zero Build" but it's only 40v40 this time.It has SBMM, no respawn, the storm is more lethal, shorter matches, and you start with the OG Tac Shotgun + Burst AR + 4 Minis & 10 Bandages. https://t.co/6lvPamV3iu

50v50 is a Fortnite Battle Royale LTM where two teams (with 50 players each) fight for victory. The format is somewhat similar to the Team Rumble mode.

Ever since the launch of Chapter 3, numerous leaks suggesting the return of the LTM have surfaced, but none have manifested. However, players continue to anticipate the eventual return of the mode.

50v50 LTM to return to Fortnite in a new format, according to leaks

Prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker HYPEX shared information about the upcoming 50v50 LTM in a recent tweet. He stated that the popular LTM would return to the game in an updated format.

This time around, players will get a 40v40 LTM. Despite the reduction in lobby capacity, the rest of the game mode will remain the same. Furthermore, the LTM will have the updated Skill-based Matchmaking (SBMM) in place. Players won't be able to respawn, and the storm will inflict more damage than ever. The duration of the matches will also be shorter than the original LTMs. Players will drop onto the island with the OG Tactical Shotgun, a Burst AR, and limited health and shield supplies.

🇨🇴ImNico🇨🇴 ❁ @ImNicoReal



LET'S GOOOOOO @HYPEX YO THIS IS AMAZING, ALMOST 3 YEARS SINCE I LAST PLAYED THIS GAME MODE.LET'S GOOOOOO @HYPEX YO THIS IS AMAZING, ALMOST 3 YEARS SINCE I LAST PLAYED THIS GAME MODE.LET'S GOOOOOO

The tweet has the entire Fortnite community excited, with many believing that they'll finally get the 50v50 LTM this time around. While the majority of players are happy, a few are concerned about the presence of the controversial SBMM, the Zero Build mode, and the reduced number of players in the LTM.

DylanTG @DylanTGFN @HYPEX I would actually be happy if it wasn’t zero build but I guess that’s what Fortnite is catering to now. @HYPEX I would actually be happy if it wasn’t zero build but I guess that’s what Fortnite is catering to now.

AlexZebol @AlexeyZebol



Lowkey wish they reverted Team Rumble though. It was a really chill mode for doing quests, challenges and not getting stressed out, IMHO. @HYPEX Not sure, but why did Epic decide to decrease the amount of players?Lowkey wish they reverted Team Rumble though. It was a really chill mode for doing quests, challenges and not getting stressed out, IMHO. @HYPEX Not sure, but why did Epic decide to decrease the amount of players?Lowkey wish they reverted Team Rumble though. It was a really chill mode for doing quests, challenges and not getting stressed out, IMHO.

According to the tweet, the OG Tactical Shotgun will also be making a comeback. This OG Fortnite semi-automatic weapon is a fan favorite, and players have been waiting on its return for a long time. Although the Tactical Shotgun is returning to LTM, its availability in the Batlle Royale mode still remains unestablished.

50v50 LTM rules and gameplay

Both the groups (50 players) enter the match at the same time. Battle buses follow a blue-colored path line.

A dotted battle line demarcates the enemy zone from the friendly zone. Crossing this line elevates the chances of running into an enemy.

Players get 10 minutes to loot and gather supplies. They get five minutes to fight and another five minutes as the storm closes in.

Supply drops come in batches of three to six and drop every two minutes.

At the end of the match, the team with the most eliminations wins.

The last few seasons of Chapter 3 have been pivotal in reviving Fortnite in many ways. Impressive collaborations and new game modes have brought many old and new players into the game. Considering this, one can't discount the possibility that 50v50 LTM is another conscious effort in the same direction.

