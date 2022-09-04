Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Everything we know so far

Epic Games is just a few days away from releasing Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Update v20.50 dropped recently and will be the second to last update for the season. Players are excited to see all that is in store for them in the upcoming season, and fortunately, enough leaks are available to determine what to expect from it.

Rumors have that the theme of the upcoming season will revolve around throwbacks. This means that Chapter 3 Season 4 will bring back some of the best moments from previous seasons, including fan-favorite items like the Pump Shotgun, Scar, and popular Marvel skins. However, Epic Games has a lot more planned, including a spooky theme for Fortnitemares 2022 and attractive Battle Pass skins.

Chapter 3 Season 4 is set to begin on September 18, 2022. Therefore, leaks will continue to pour in for the next two weeks. There has been very little news about the existence of an end-of-season live event. However, players can certainly expect one to be there, and it might also reveal new information about Geno.

All the leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

After The Resistance took down Dr. Slone and the IO, the island was finally free of chaos. Chapter 3 Season 3 was a breather for the Loopers, who came together to enjoy the summer vibe. However, a new threat is looming over the island as several members of The Seven have gone missing. Clearly, next season will bring back the chaos fans love in the battle royale game.

Although details on the lore will only be available once the live event teaser drops, there are several other leaks surrounding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The biggest prediction for the upcoming season was that it would be another Marvel-themed season. However, several leakers have confirmed that while there will be significant Marvel skin releases, the season itself will not be entirely dedicated to the comic universe.

{1/2} Spoilers: All #Fortnite S4 Info We currently have:• A version of sand tunneling will return• Season 4 will NOT be Marvel Themed!• The season will start off a little bit spooky• Fortnite will hold a 5th birthday celebration{1/2} Spoilers: All #Fortnite S4 Info We currently have:• A version of sand tunneling will return• Season 4 will NOT be Marvel Themed! • The season will start off a little bit spooky• Fortnite will hold a 5th birthday celebration{1/2} https://t.co/Mb5sgzZBqg

Chapter 3 Season 4 coincides with the 5th Anniversary of Epic's battle royale title. Hence, it is very likely that the upcoming season will have a celebration dedicated to the milestone. Leakers believe that Season 4 will see Epic Games bring back nostalgic items, weapons, and POIs, including sand tunneling, from previous seasons to celebrate a throwback anniversary.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass skins leaked

Epic Games will also hold its annual Halloween event during Chapter 3 Season 4. Naturally, the upcoming season's theme will include several spooky elements, including spooky-themed skins in the Battle Pass. Leaks have confirmed that Goth Meowscles will be arriving in next season's Battle Pass. Many other skins from the recently leaked skin survey could also make their way to the pass.

Gwen from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse will also be in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. It is unclear whether Gwen will be the secret skin, Tier 100 skin, or somewhere in the middle of the pass. Players will hope to unlock her as quickly as possible, given how cool the skin looks.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 arrives on September 18, 2022, a day after the ongoing Battle Pass ends.

