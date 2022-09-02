Fortnite fans sigh in relief as leak confirms non-Marvel themed season

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3's imminent conclusion has given rise to much speculation about the upcoming season. The anticipatory Marvel crossover tops it all, and the majority of leakers and dataminers concur the same. However, recent developments suggest something divergent.

HYPEX recently shared a tweet stating that the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 won't feature a Marvel crossover. The leak has dismissed all speculations about the collaboration and has the majority of the community rejoicing.

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed! Fortnite's Season 4 is NOT Marvel themed!

Whenever a season approaches its conclusion, the Fortnite community witnesses the theatricality of establishing and refuting leaks and speculations. HYPEX's tweet has certainly disrupted the dataminers and has left a void when it comes to any information about the next season.

Latest leak refutes the upcoming Fortnite x Marvel crossover

Fortnite's most prominent leaker HYPEX recently tweeted that Fortnite Season 4 is not Marvel-themed. The tweet has once again sparked debate and speculation about the upcoming season. Since all the claims have been nullified, there is now a vacuum regarding the details of the upcoming season.

The leak came as a relief to many players. Apparently, the majority of players have grown averse to Marvel's involvement in the lore and want to see something fresh. Players' vibrant reactions to the leak perfectly capture their feelings while also providing an opportunity to take the pulse of the community.

Since the Marvel collab is off the table, players are now back to speculating about what could be next season's theme. While players are off debating, rumors about a throwback-themed season are gaining traction. Players believe that since Fortnite will turn five this month, it is plausible that the upcoming season might commemorate this feat.

😶‍🌫️VIPShad9wFami7y👽🛸 Fortnite @VIPShad9wFami7y @HYPEX I looked on the item shop showed a leak link could be a throw back theme @HYPEX I looked on the item shop showed a leak link could be a throw back theme https://t.co/2D0KojswnP

LokiWanKenobi @LowKeyWanKenobi @Tslash14 @HYPEX I’m guessing its gonna be the Throwback theme, since its the 5th anniversary of BR @Tslash14 @HYPEX I’m guessing its gonna be the Throwback theme, since its the 5th anniversary of BR

Amidst ecstatic players, some felt disheartened by the leak. While a few Loopers refuse to believe the leak, others are still hoping for at least one Marvel skin in the Battle Pass. Many players still hold Chapter 2 Season 4 as one of the best to date and are certain that Epic will definitely do something to cash in upon its popularity.

Justin @Justin_Neagle @FNChiefAko @HYPEX The bright side is Epic definitely sees the demand, so I would not be surprised if they're penciling something with Marvel/Disney as we speak for a future season @FNChiefAko @HYPEX The bright side is Epic definitely sees the demand, so I would not be surprised if they're penciling something with Marvel/Disney as we speak for a future season

FNBRintel @FNBRintel @HYPEX It *should* have 1 marvel skin in the bp though 🤐 @HYPEX It *should* have 1 marvel skin in the bp though 🤐

HYPEX's leak came as a shocker and has disrupted every leaker and dataminer preoccupied with Marvel crossovers, upcoming superheroes, and changes to the map.

The Paradigm might assume an important role once again

While the theme of the upcoming season remains a mystery, an important leak has just surfaced that narrates a different story. Epic Games recently updated the banner and icon for Fortnite in Nintendo's EU shop. The picture depicts a hand reaching out of the mercury-like liquid. While nothing more was shared, many leakers are treating this as a potential leak about next season.

According to iFireMonkey, the hand in the picture looks strikingly similar to the Paradigm's new suit. Both of them have the same color scheme. Epic recently established that the Paradigm and Singularity are two different characters. It is also speculated that Brie Larson might join the game and lend her voice to the character.

Besides the latest live event, the Paradigm's last major role was in the Chapter 1 finale, where she piloted the Mecha Robot and defeated the Devourer. Plus, the first issue of the Zero Wars comic book series also shed light on her past and how she contributed to the defeat of the Imagined Order. This information, coupled with the latest leak, does hint towards something from the past.

