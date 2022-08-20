Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 predictions: Map, Battle Pass, theme, skins, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is a month shy of its conclusion. With the latest installment ending, leakers and data miners are rushing to gather any possible leaks about the upcoming season.

So far, all that has surfaced are predictions and speculations. While this does not sound very convincing, these speculations stem from hints that Epic Games drops from time to time and the latest comic book series spin-off that has contributed a whole lot to Fortnite lore.

These two storylines could merge at some point.

Despite the Reality Tree offshoots engulfing the island, Fortnite remains peaceful. After two grueling seasons, this vacation was well deserved.

While there isn't any immediate threat to the island, Zero Point's energy will soon attract antagonists, and once again, loopers will have to fight a deviant force.

Leaks hint toward yet another Marvel x Fortnite season

Theme of season

Given the speculations, the theme for the next season will be collaborative. Hints indicate that players will once again see a Marvel crossover.

Historically, every fourth season of past chapters has witnessed a superhero crossover. Based on the parallel timeline in the Marvel X Fortnite: Zero War comic book series, superheroes from Marvel have played an essential role in the evolution of the lore.

Map

As for the entirety of Chapter 3, the Artemis map will be used. Since the first season, the map has seen some substantial additions, while the overall geography remains unchanged.

The same will be the case for the upcoming season. There won't be any physical changes to the map. However, new landmarks, including Volcano and Iron Man POIs, will be added according to speculations.

Battle Pass

Once again, it is speculated that the Battle Pass will follow the theme of the season. Users will receive a Marvel-themed Battle Pass.

The Zero War comic book series has introduced eight new Marvel characters to the timeline. Every Battle Pass has eight different skins, hinting at yet another Marvel Battle Pass, much like Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4.

Skins

Since the Battle Pass is speculated to be Marvel-inspired, gamers can expect characters introduced in the Zero War comic book series to make an appearance. In the comic books, characters like Miles Morales, Hulk, Captain Carter, and Falcon have already appeared.

It is plausible that players might get some of these superhero cosmetic outfits and items.

Antagonist

The latest season has gone by without the introduction of any antagonist. While there might not have been a formal introduction of a villain figure, the island is already under its influence and is slowly changing.

Bloomwatcher is speculated to be the upcoming antagonist in the game. While there hasn't been a formal introduction, the latest season's trailer depicted someone looking at the island.

As the season inches towards its conclusion, leaks and speculations will become more rampant. Soon there will be a superfluity of leaks and hints, discouraging gamers from following a linear thread.

Readers should only heed leaks suggested by prominent leakers like HYPEX and Shiina.

