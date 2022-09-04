New Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 hint puts Malik in the spotlight

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is only two weeks shy of its conclusion, leading to an overabundance of leaks and speculations in the community. Players have come across many rumors, from an alleged Marvel crossover to leaked skins in the past few days.

Epic Games is infamous for hiding clues in plain sight, and a recent leak exemplifies it. A new leak about the upcoming events has recently surfaced in the community. It concerns Malik, a Battle Pass character from Season 3, and his back bling, the Griffin's Talon.

The leak draws a parallel between the alleged leak regarding Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 4 and the engravings on Malik's back bling. Leakers have come to speculate that the recent leak, coupled with this one, hints towards something either coming out or drowning in a fluid.

Fortnite's Malik might assume an important role in the upcoming season

FNBRWatch, a Twitter-based Fortnite leaker, recently brought to the community's attention a striking similarity between Chapter 4's recent teaser and Malik's Griffin's Talon back bling. When placed next to each other, one can spot a similarity between the two renderings.

Had this been any other game, the players wouldn't have batted an eye, but the developers' idiosyncracies have primed the players to look for hints and correlate them. Many a time in the past, players have successfully deduced upcoming collabs from such random clues and Easter eggs.

For the unversed, Malik is a character from the latest Fortnite Battle Pass. It is speculated that he is a Peace Syndicate member and colluding with Evie. Some fan theories suggest that the Syndicate will assume an important role in the upcoming season.

The picture in question happens to be a leak pertaining to the upcoming season. It was discovered in Nintendo's EU online shop and has since become an important leak. Many dataminers believe that the hand in the picture belongs to the Paradigm.

Another theory suggests that the mercury-like liquid engulfing the hand has something to do with the Syndicate. However, the hand on Malik's back bling appears to be caught in a symbiote. Upon inspecting it further, one can see that the hand is reaching out to a deviant skull while a sword-wielding griffin is attacking it.

Malik's character has an affinity towards griffins. The proverbial animal is very pronounced in his antics. His back bling has a griffin, and his glider Sovereign Griffin is shaped like one too. These clues put Malik in the spotlight, and since he belongs to the Syndicate, the light falls on it too.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is speculated to be a throwback season involving time travel. Players anticipate the arrival of the Bloomwatcher and other villains. It is also speculated that the Reality Tree might not be what players have come to believe.

As of now, everything is speculation. Although dependable leakers like HYPEX and others are furnishing leaks daily, there is no linear pattern to predict a plausible event. One can expect the leaks to be more accurate once the new Fortnite season is only days away.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi