What is Syndicate in Fortnite? Explained

Fortnite lore has a multitude of factions. From deviant to polar, the game offers a profusion of ideologies and players are free to align with any of them. For the majority of Chapter 3, the lore has been revolving around the Imagined Order and the Seven. But recently, a new faction has surfaced.

The Peace syndicate, better known as the Syndicate, was first introduced last season and has been gaining traction ever since. Although the faction hasn't disclosed any substantial information about its operation, it played a pivotal role in the defeat of the Imagined Order.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey



Pastebin for anyone wanting to translate:



Doing pastebins so I can limit the amount of tweets you guys see btw :) All special NPC dialogue when you speak to NPCs as Evie!Pastebin for anyone wanting to translate: pastebin.com/dh7PAFPc Doing pastebins so I can limit the amount of tweets you guys see btw :) All special NPC dialogue when you speak to NPCs as Evie!Pastebin for anyone wanting to translate: pastebin.com/dh7PAFPcDoing pastebins so I can limit the amount of tweets you guys see btw :) https://t.co/JmJ6tNgVVe

Building on the clues and the limited information, it can be deduced that the Syndicate is rather secretive in its approach and anonymity is its modus operandi. As the latest season progresses, some indicators have surfaced that cast light on the reticent nature of the organization.

The Syndicate is a coterie of mercenaries in Fortnite

As of now, the fraction has divulged nothing about its pursuit. The only information available is that Peace Syndicate is a criminal organization that helps maintain peace on the Fortnite island.

It doesn't hesitate to employ controversial methods to achieve it. Syndicate has advanced tools and weapons, and inspires fear and distrust in most loopers.

Syndicate's only presence on the island is a POI called Syndicate Shoals, which is a restaurant on the east coast of the Fortnite map. In the past, this location was also linked to Midas. The current members of the Syndicate are Evie and Meowscles.

Evie's in-game description reads:

"Criminal. Vigilante. And the Peace Syndicate's secret weapon."

Meanwhile, Meowscles is a mercenary who defected from SHADOW and GHOST.

Other former members include Mancake, also a member of the resistance, and Stash'd, a getaway driver. This piece of information was divulged by Evie NPC. Given her status, one can assume that she is a person of importance in the game and is definitely part of the Syndicate.

When a Fortnite player equipped with the Evie outfit interacts with different NPCs on the map, it yields some interesting conversation.

For instance, when Evie interacts with the Foundation, he says:

"Remember Syndicator, our island has laws."

Meanwhile, upon interacting with Haven, the conversation goes something like this:

"The Peace Syndicate has all the resources to look into what's happening here."

For now, this is the only information available about the Syndicate. One can expect the events to unravel as the season progresses. Though this information doesn't really divulge any substantial clues about the organization, it does provide some links that can be put together and speculated upon.

Evie has a unique interaction with every character from the latest Fortnite Battle Pass. When approached by Jonesy, she promises that the Syndicate is here to help. Building upon the nature of the organization and these dialogs, it can be speculated that Fortnite might be setting up a premise for the return of Midas.

Midas' ambition aligns with the work of the Syndicate, and given the fact that he is not dead, his return might be imminent. Given that the game is fast approaching its half-way point, and there is still no significant development in the lore, it can be anticipated that an influential moment is in the offing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far