Where to find Meowscles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Meowscles, the muscular humanoid cat, has made its way back to Fortnite. The latest update, v21.10, has introduced two new NPCs: Meowscles and The Order, the final member of The Seven.

Like every other NPC, players need to locate and interact with these new characters. Meowscles can be found at Scratch Pad on the map.

This POI was added with the introduction of the new season. The only thing that populated it was a hut.

This hut now houses Meowscles. Users can drop by this hut to interact with it. Unlike other NPCs, Meowscles interacts uniquely and is worth visiting.

Fortnite has a plethora of Non-Playable Characters, who are additions to a video game that gamers cannot control. Such characters can be interacted with for a limited amount of conversation.

While newer NPCs have been added with almost every new season, some have been part of the lore for some time.

Meowscles has returned to Fortnite

Meowscles was first introduced in the game in Chapter 2 Season 2, as part of the Battle Pass. Speculated to be Midas's best friend, it was also seen as a GHOST agent who was called in for the meeting.

It is speculated that Meowscles later defected to SHADOW and was kicked out of the Authority.

Since then, it has been in and out of the title. In the latest season, loopers are required to locate all NPCs across the map, and Meowscles is at number 26. Its location is fairly convenient and can be easily found even by users who aren't well versed with the new map.

Meowscles can be found at Scratch Pad, a new POI located in the Reality biome, and it is pretty close to the Reality Tree. This NPC can be found inside a hut opposite the POI Groovy Grove.

Scratch Pad is easily accessible from Greasy Grove and Tilted Towers.

Once players are at the Reality tree, they need to travel south. Continuing straight, they will arrive at Groovy Grove. Upon crossing the stream, loopers will finally be at Scratch Pad and can now locate Meowscles inside the hut. This NPC sure is an interesting character.

If gamers visit Meowscles in Midas's avatar, it asks them a question: "Whoa... are we back online?"

This distinctive conversation has given rise to speculation that Midas might be returning to Fortnite. However, it's not just Midas who interacts differently with it.

If users visit Meowscles as Kit, it asks them:

"Has your mother updated your hydraulics?"

If someone arrives as Lynx, Meowscles comments:

"You look great."

Ever since players have found out about this feature, they have been frequenting Mewoscles dressed as different characters to see what character prompts what response. This unique feature puts Meowscles in a different league of NPCs and somewhat substantiates its importance to the Fortnite lore.

