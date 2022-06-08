Where is Groovy Grove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 ushered in lots of changes across the map. While some points of interest from the last chapter remain standing, though some are in a dilapidated state, a new wave of changes hit the island and transformed it into something beautiful.

The new Fortnite season comes as a breeze of fresh air and has revived the island from the havoc wreaked by the Imagined Order. In the southwest part of the map, a new biome has spawned, and it is covered with a lustrous cover of thick foliage. The biome is spread across a substantial area of the island.

The Reality Tree has taken center stage in the new Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3. The area surrounding the tree is teeming with thick foliage that looks like nothing short of a magical forest.

Controller @controllerbyrap What do y’all think about it 🤔 New Fortnite map for Chapter 3 Season 3What do y’all think about it New Fortnite map for Chapter 3 Season 3‼️ What do y’all think about it⁉️🤔 https://t.co/2SRSLqIvad

Fortnite Week Zero has already started, and players are hustling to level up. The Week Zero challenge already has them traveling to different locations, collecting tokens, and planting saplings.

Among these challenges is one to visit Groovy Grove, Reality Falls, and Rave Cave in a single match.

Where is Groovy Grove in Fortnite?

Groovy Grove is relatively easy to locate on the Fortnite map. However, users will have to traverse the forest as no actual roads lead to the place.

Situated westward of the Reality Tree, Groovy Grove can be recognized easily. It is overgrown with giant mushrooms and is the only place on the map to have such a feature.

As the name suggests, Groovy Grove is nothing but a grove of gigantic mushrooms. A stream passes across it. There is nothing as such to interact with here.

However, if gamers are interested in honing their parkour skills, the giant mushrooms provide excellent practice grounds.

Groovy Grove can be easily approached from the nearest road, which leads from Greasy Grove to Shroom station. There is another road that comes to the closest access point, which connects Logjam Lumberyard to Tilted Towers.

Shroom Station happens to be the closest access point to any road. Once players reach here, they can continue to traverse on foot towards the Reality Falls area around the Reality Tree.

Upon reaching the Reality tree, users will have to continue to walk westward from the tree. They will have to walk a few hundred meters past the tree to finally arrive at Groovy Grove.

Gamers can also follow along the stream, starting near the bridge on the road to Greasy Grove. It will eventually lead them to the giant mushrooms. The direction to reach Groovy Grove is rather simple, and individuals won't face any problems getting to the place.

As of now, this is just a mere named location. There is nothing present here that can be interacted with.

Sometimes a random chest might spawn. Maybe, as with the evolution of the Fortnite timeline, some POIs could be added to Groovy Grove. Loopers might get to do challenges concerning the giant mushrooms present at the grove in the upcoming weeks.

