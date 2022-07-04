Fortnite: Who exactly is the 'Chosen one'?

Things that Fortnite never runs short of are leaks and speculation. No matter what stage the game is at, the community maintains a high number of leaks and speculations across different online forums. These speculations don't always align with the current timeline of the game. Such cases also perpetuate a never-ending mystery that shrouds the game.

While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is still enjoying new developments and a perennial stream of leaks, one such leak has surfaced that casts light upon the character of the Foundation. Since the Seven's work is done for now, it might seem odd that the leak has just surfaced, but it would be an injustice to discount its relevance to the game.

Cappy @CappyKnows @iFireMonkey , According to an employee at halon which helps epic games with fortnite cinematics, The Foundation code name / original name is The Chosen. @iFireMonkey, According to an employee at halon which helps epic games with fortnite cinematics, The Foundation code name / original name is The Chosen. https://t.co/bbJnQVLo9W

The leak comes after a grab from an Art Station post of someone who was involved in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. The post shows meta data about a segment of the trailer for the season. In the meta data, the entity to be introduced is named as The Chosen.

Is Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson the chosen one in Fortnite

As a refresher, it was in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 that the Foundation was first introduced. Hruling through time and space, a meteor crashed onto the island. The doors opened and revealed the Foundation, leader of the Seven. Ever since then, the members of the Seven have contributed substantially to propagate the lore; except for the sisters as their backstory remains shrouded.

It was during the Zero Crisis event trailer that the Foundation and agent Jonesy entered into a verbal contract to help each other with their individual tasks. The rest is history. The leak has something to do with the event. Since it was the introduction of the Foundation, his character was to be originally introduced as the Chosen.

The community is scrambling to discover why he was originally called the Chosen. The leak has introduced a new interesting turn in the lore, and players have started speculating about the reason behind this. The general idea that percolates from the discussions across different online forums is that the character of the Foundation is the Chosen One.

One speculative theory that's befitting of the scenario is the alleged kidnapping of the protagonists from different realities across the multiverse. This action already substantiates the introduction of characters from different timelines stretched across different video games.

Here's the part where things get interesting. Building upon this premise, it is plausible that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, after whom the character of the Foundation is modeled, was chosen from this reality to lead the Seven. The Rock's formidable reputation and burly attributes in Earth's reality do present him as a viable leader of the Seven.

It is also speculated that the Foundation's position as the leader is an ad-hoc position that otherwise remains open. It is only during adversities that a Chosen One is appointed to the role of the Foundation. This was also substantiated by Agent Jones' actions during the live event trailer where he threw a rift into the Zero Point.

In alignment with the aforementioned speculations, it can be conjectured that Fortnite players might see someone else in the role of the Foundation, maybe someone like The Rock from Earth's reality.

