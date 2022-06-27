Every Mythic weapon you can find in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Mythic weapons in Fortnite are some of the strongest weapons in the game. If players know how to use these overpowered weapons, there's a good chance they will get a Victory Royale. Naturally, Mythic weapons in Chapter 3 Season 3 have extremely high value, and everyone wants to get their hands on one.

Darth Vader recently arrived as an NPC on the island, along with his infamous Lightsaber. The special weapon was recently vaulted after the May the Fourth Star Wars event ended. However, with the arrival of the leader of the Galactic Empire, Lightsabers have returned as a Mythic Weapon.

Besides Darth Vader Mythic boss NPC, players can also get Mythic weapons from their Reality Sapling.

List of Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

There are currently a total of nine Mythic weapons on the island. While only one of these can be earned after defeating a Mythic boss, players can get the rest rather easily.

1) Mythic Lightsaber

Darth Vader is the only Mythic Boss in Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games added Vader as an NPC boss after the v21.20 update, and he is the only NPC on the island that drops a Mythic weapon.

Clearly, in order to find the Lightsaber in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, players will have to track him down. To do so, they will have to follow his dropship that flies alongside the Battle Bus. There is no fixed spawn location for this Mythic boss and it changes every game.

The Mythic Lightsaber deals 45 damage for every strike, 25 damage for every spin, and 150 damage for a slam. To get the overpowered weapon, players will have to defeat the Darth Vader Mythic boss, which is not an easy task.

2) Striker Pump Shotgun

Mythic Striker Pump Shotgun in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Players can also find the Mythic variant of the Striker Pump Shotgun from their Reality Sapling.

The weapon deals 120 damage, with a headshot damage of 222. The Mythic Shotgun has a fire rate of 0.65 and a reload time of 4.75 seconds.

3) Auto Shotgun

The second Mythic Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is a variant of the Auto Shotgun. Once again, players can only get it from the Reality Sapling.

The weapon deals 98.40 damage, with a headshot damage of 172.2. The Mythic Shotgun has a fire rate of 1.5 and a reload time of 5.415 seconds.

4) Heavy Sniper Rifle

Mythic Heavy Sniper Rifle in Fortnite (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

The third Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 that players can get from their Reality Saplings is the Heavy Sniper Rifle. This is one of the only few weapons that can one-shot enemies.

The weapon deals 138 damage, with a headshot damage of 207. The Mythic Sniper Rifle has a fire rate of 0.65 and a reload time of 4.75 seconds.

5) Ranger Assault Rifle

Finally, Reality Sapling also grants players the Mythic Ranger Assault Rifle. This is the strongest AR in the game. However, it also comes with a significant recoil that players need to control.

The weapon deals 36 damage, with a headshot damage of 54. The Mythic Assault Rifle has a fire rate of 4 and a reload time of 2.375 seconds.

6) Hammer Assault Rifle

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW AR STATS!



- "Assault Rifle: Fully Automatic, flexible assault rifle with unique recoil" NEW AR STATS!- "Assault Rifle: Fully Automatic, flexible assault rifle with unique recoil" https://t.co/g13dg4EeOv

If players plant their Reality Tree in the Grasslands, they have a chance of getting the Mythic Hammer AR in Forntite Chapter 3 Season 3. It is one of the latest Mythic weapons on the island.

The weapon deals 35 damage, with a headshot damage of 52.5. The Mythic Assault Rifle has a fire rate of 5.8 and a reload time of 1.87 seconds.

7) Two-Shot Shotgun

The second newest Mythic weapon in the game is the Two-Shot Shotgun variant. Players can obtain it by planting their Reality Sapling in Reality Falls itself.

The weapon deals 69 damage, with a headshot damage of 126. The Mythic Shotgun has a fire rate of 1.49 and a reload time of 7.14 seconds.

8) Stinger SMG

Flix @HeyItsMeFlix Fortnite Players: Epic needs to balance the SMGS.

Everyone: Agrees

Epic Games: Sounds good- ENJOY OUR BRAND-NEW MYTHIC STINGER SMG Fortnite Players: Epic needs to balance the SMGS.Everyone: AgreesEpic Games: Sounds good- ENJOY OUR BRAND-NEW MYTHIC STINGER SMG https://t.co/ssfktX0k9d

The only Mythic SMG in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is the Stinger. Planting a Reality Sapling in the Desert biome can help players get a Mythic Stinger once every 24 hours.

The weapon deals 24 damage, has a fire rate of 12, and a reload time of 2 seconds.

9) DMR

HYPEX @HYPEX DMR SNIPER STATS!



- High powered scoped rifle DMR SNIPER STATS!- High powered scoped rifle https://t.co/VfisgILbEx

Finally, the all-new DMR also has a Mythic variant in Fortnite and can be found once players plant their Reality Sapling in the Mountain biome.

The weapon deals 58 damage, with a headshot damage of 87. The Mythic Shotgun has a fire rate of 2.5 and a reload time of 2.12 seconds.

