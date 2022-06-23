Ranking every Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 from weakest to strongest

Generally speaking, Fortnite Mythic weapons are among the best regardless of the season. Sometimes, they're special weapons, like Lightsabers, Web Shooters, Symbiotes, Bottomless Chug Jugs, and more, while other times, they're just upgraded versions of some of the relevant season's weapons.

Last season, there were Mythic versions of three existing weapons. This season, it's a combination. There are Mythic versions of a few of the current weapons and a couple of special Mythics. Here is a list featuring all these weapons ranked from weakest to strongest.

Mythic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 listed based on how effective they are

8) E-11 Blaster Rifle

The Star Wars blaster finds itself sitting at the bottom of the list. In Chapter 3 Season 3, it's the weakest Mythic available because it only deals 30 damage. All other weapons inflict more damage than that, with the exception of the weakest of four Lightsaber attacks.

The E-11 Blaster Rifle is still very valuable, though. It has unlimited ammo and a pretty solid rate of fire. It can overheat, but that's better than reloading. It may be the weakest; however, it is still a high-caliber weapon.

7) Hammer Assault Rifle

The Mythic Hammer Assault Rifle is brand new to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It's not as strong as some other options, but many players will prefer it to the Striker because of its high rate of fire. It possesses the following stats:

Damage: 35

Headshot Damage: 52.5

Magazine Size: 20

Fire Rate: 5.8

Reload Time: 1.87 seconds

Those numbers are strong and they make this weapon a good choice.

6) Darth Vader's Lightsaber

Darth Vader's Lightsaber is technically one of the weakest Mythics available this season. It is a melee weapon and has damage stats of 25, 45, and 150, depending on the type of attack. The first two attacks are 25, a spinning attack is 45, and the final slam deals 150 damage.

Vader's Lightsaber also has a ranged attack that no other Lightsaber has, and it offers 60 damage.

Those numbers are still lower than most other Mythics on an overall level. However, this does not mean the Lightsaber is a bottom-tier weapon. Quite the contrary, it has defensive capabilities that other items do not.

5) Ranger Assault Rifle

The Ranger Assault Rifle is considered by many to be the worst Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. That was also true last season. However, it's the only one to get a Mythic version, so it does have that going for it. The Mythic version carries the following stats:

Damage: 36

Headshot Damage: 54

Magazine Size: 25

Fire Rate: Four

Reload Time: 2.375 seconds

Those are pretty decent numbers. The only reason it is doesn't get much love is because it is up against shotguns and snipers.

5) DMR

The DMR is already the strongest Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. It also doubles as a sniper rifle, considering how much damage it deals and how effective it is in ranged combat.

It has a low rate of fire, but the Mythic version of the DMR carries a damage of 58 and a headshot multiplier of 1.5x. The Mythic DMR could be used effectively as a long-range option. Its stats are:

Damage: 58

Headshot Damage: 87

Magazine Size: 10

Fire Rate: 2.5

Reload Time: 2.5 seconds

4) Two-Shot Shotgun

The Two-Shot Shotgun has been pretty popular this season, and for good reason. It's a strong shotgun. The Mythic version that Fortnite players can get has the following stats:

Damage: 72

Headshot Damage: 126

Magazine Size: 8

Fire Rate: 1.49

Reload Time: 7.14 seconds

It also has the added benefit of being a "burst" shotgun, which can increase the damage if both shots land.

3) Auto Shotgun

The Mythic Auto Shotgun is a powerful weapon. A single shot from it to the body from close enough range can nearly kill a player with full health (no shield). It boasts really good numbers, too:

Damage: 98.40

Headshot Damage: 172.2

Magazine Size: 8

Fire Rate: 1.5

Reload Time: 5.415 seconds

As always, the advantage this shotgun offers is that it fires pretty fast. Players can deal a lot of damage in a couple of shots, which makes this Fortnite Mythic weapon highly desirable.

2) Striker Pump Shotgun

The Striker Pump is once again the strongest shotgun this season. That's generally true with all forms of pump shotguns. The Mythic version has:

Damage: 120

Headshot Damage: 222

Magazine Size: Five

Fire rate: 0.65

Reload Time: 4.75 seconds

It fires slowly and doesn't have a large magazine, but its regular damage and headshot damage are to be envied.

1) Heavy Sniper Rifle

By far, the strongest Fortnite Mythic this season is the Heavy Sniper Rifle. It carries the following stats:

Damage: 138

Headshot Damage: 207

Magazine Size: One

Fire Rate: 0.33

Reload Time: 3.4 seconds

Recent nerfs have forced snipers to the sidelines since they don't kill with a headshot, but that's not true for the Mythic version.

In the right hands, this weapon can be a game-changer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

