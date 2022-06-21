Fortnite: Can you pick another player's Mythic weapon from a sapling?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has introduced a profusion of POIs and other interactive elements in the game. The most interesting of them is the Reality Sapling, which is a one-of-a-kind object in the game that represents an actual sapling, but with other powers.

In the Zero Week Challenge, players had to plant three Reality Saplings across the map. It's been two weeks since the challenge, and most of the saplings that were planted in those earlier weeks are already bearing Mythic loot; giving players a sure shot at getting a Mythic weapon at the start of the game itself.

However, the most important thing is that players cannot pick Mythic fruits from saplings planted by other players.

While most players are reaping the fruits of the efforts they put into the saplings, there are some opportunistic players who try to pick the Mythic fruit from somebody else's efforts. Is it that easy to prey on other players in Fortnite, or does Epic have a system in place that prevents people from doing so?

Exploring Reality Saplings and their loot in Fortnite

For the unversed, Reality Saplings grow from Reality Seeds, which can be found in the Reality pods that are located around the Reality Tree in the newly introduced Reality Bloom biome.

Once players locate the Reality Pod, they can get Reality Seeds by breaking the pod open. Once they get their hands on the seeds, they can throw them and plant a Reality Sapling.

As this sapling grows, it bears fruits that provide players with a loot of different rarity. Just like the real version, players need to work on it before it can bear any fruit. They are required to weed out unwanted plants in the vicinity of the sapling and there is even a cool-down period before it can bear fruit again.

SInce players had to complete the challenge in the first week of the Fortnite season, most of the Reality Saplings that were planted at the time now bear Mythic fruit. It is not always possible for players to land at the spot where they planted their own sapling, hence the ones that bear Mythic fruit are prone to other opportunistic players looking to loot them.

A YouTube-based Fortnite content creator named KobesMind explored whether players could pick other Mythic Saplings. The video started with the creator landing near Reality Falls.

Upon landing, the creator immediately spotted a Reality Sapling that had a Mythic fruit and tried to consume it, but failed. In another deliberate attempt, the creator tried to break the Reality Sapling to get the fruit, but it broke and disappeared.

The creator was unable to pick somebody else's fruit. The creator tried the same tactics on a different Reality Sapling, but the outcome was the same.

This confirms that players can't loot Mythic weapons from somebody else's Reality Saplings. This maintains a balance in Fortnite and preserves the interest of the players who put in effort into their saplings.

Thankfully, the developers were aware of this possible problem and already had a system in place to counter any ill measures. Epic does a commendable job scouting for possible problems and fixing them.

