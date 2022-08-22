Fortnite leaks tease the return of Storm King and his fiends

Storm King is the final and most difficult boss in Fortnite: Save The World, and only a handful of players have been able to defeat this monster with ease. During Fortnitemares 2019, which was held in Chapter 2 Season 1, this entity was added to the Battle Royale mode for a brief duration.

Players were able to take on this corrupt monster and stand a chance to obtain the Storm Sail Umbrella. Although the event was brief, it left an impact on players and became vital to the storyline itself. References to the monster were discovered on two separate occasions in Chapter 2 itself.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Storm King Boss was updated yesterday, possibly for a return this Halloween (Season 4) The Storm King Boss was updated yesterday, possibly for a return this Halloween (Season 4) https://t.co/i1eqm4ftQY

According to the latest leaks, the files related to the Storm King boss were updated a few days ago. With Fortnitemares 2022 around the corner, it's hard to see this as a coincidence. That being said, there is a possibility that the monster will appear in-game during Chapter 3 Season 4.

Storm King may return for Fortnitemares 2022 in Chapter 3 Season 4

Apart from leakers guessing that the Storm King may return this Halloween, there is some tangible evidence to support their statements. Given that The Reality Tree is bringing old POIs back to the island, what's to stop it from bringing back old bosses as well?

According to an anonymous leaker, The Reality Tree will create rifts in the spacetime continuum after failing to merge with The Zero Point. This will bring back bosses from the past alongside various other assets.

Taking into consideration that The Zero Point is omnipresent, it may be possible for it to rift in The Storm King from another reality or from the past. That being said, there's no evidence in the game files (as of yet) to support this theory. Here's what fans think about the Storm King making a return:

BaconKoopa @BaconKoopa @HYPEX God I hope so that’s one of my favorite LTM’s @HYPEX God I hope so that’s one of my favorite LTM’s

DON'T CARE WHAT Y'ALL SAY, THIS WAS THE BEST FORTNITEMARES JUST FROM THIS MODE ALONE. PLEASE COME BACK TO US! @HYPEX YESYESYESYESYESDON'T CARE WHAT Y'ALL SAY, THIS WAS THE BEST FORTNITEMARES JUST FROM THIS MODE ALONE. PLEASE COME BACK TO US! @HYPEX YESYESYESYESYESDON'T CARE WHAT Y'ALL SAY, THIS WAS THE BEST FORTNITEMARES JUST FROM THIS MODE ALONE. PLEASE COME BACK TO US!

Shay @ShxayYT @HYPEX One of the best gamemodes returning already makes this Fortnitemares seem like a good one already! @HYPEX One of the best gamemodes returning already makes this Fortnitemares seem like a good one already!

ℝ @realNumberSets



Is it possible they're planning to make him the final boss in Horde Rush? @HYPEX Wait.. what was updated specifically? The files for the Storm King, or the LTM for him?Is it possible they're planning to make him the final boss in Horde Rush? @HYPEX Wait.. what was updated specifically? The files for the Storm King, or the LTM for him?Is it possible they're planning to make him the final boss in Horde Rush?

ℝ @realNumberSets @HYPEX I am begging for LTMs so it would be so nice to see this one return too. I can go fight him any time in STW, but it was so neat to see in BR too. @HYPEX I am begging for LTMs so it would be so nice to see this one return too. I can go fight him any time in STW, but it was so neat to see in BR too.

Based on the community's reactions, it's clear to see that everyone is excited, but that's not all. Since Kevin The Cube and Storm King are the same, they share a link to none other than the Cube Queen. If the Storm King is brought back into the game, will the Cube Queen follow suit?

NarcissticVixen @BelairSource @HYPEX Well Storm King got updated and he’s apart of The Last Reality so maybe we can see the icon the unpredictable the pioneer queen to ever step foot into Fortnite The Cube Queen @HYPEX Well Storm King got updated and he’s apart of The Last Reality so maybe we can see the icon the unpredictable the pioneer queen to ever step foot into Fortnite The Cube Queen 👸 👽 https://t.co/o0msofIIbL

Cube Queen returning to exact her revenge for Fortnitemares 2022?

Although it's a great theory and ties into the storyline, it's far too soon to have the Cube Queen back in-game. By the time Fortnitemares begins, it'll be about 11 months since she was last seen drowning in the ocean. Given how time works in-game, it probably hasn't even been a month since she was defeated.

Furthermore, with The Bloomwatcher poised to take up the evil mantle, there's no room for two major antagonists on the island. They'd probably end up fighting each other to assume control.

Nevertheless, with The Last Reality somewhere out there in the vastness of space, the Cube Queen's saga is far from over. She shall return to claim her prize one day, but for now, readers shouldn't expect to see her anytime soon.

