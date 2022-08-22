Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 leaks allegedly confirm return of Dr Slone, Freddy Freddy Krueger skin, and more

Towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, an anonymous source revealed juicy information regarding the game's future content. Although these were initially dismissed, most of the insights provided came to fruition.

No one knows who this insider is or how they came into possession of such leaks. With Chapter 3 Season 4 just beyond the horizon, another anonymous insider seems to have come forth with valuable information.

According to this individual, they have in their possession details about the Reality Tree, the Bloomwatcher, the infamous Doctor Slone, Battle Pass features, and upcoming collaborations.

While not everything on this list may come true, given how insiders work, it would be folly to reject the information as entirely false. That said, it's time to dive into the details and break down the information one point at a time.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Speculated content

1) Reality Tree

To start with, it's best to address the elephant in the room, which in this case is the Reality Tree. According to the leaker, it has been trying to fuse with The Zero Point, hoping to terraform the island.

Given that the tree has been bringing back old POIs to the island, it seems it has been able to use some of The Zero Point's power. However, conquering it has not been easy, given how strong the anomaly is.

According to the leaker, something went wrong, and rather than successfully terraforming the island, time rifts opened across the map. NPC bosses, zombies, and weapons from various seasons will begin to spawn on the island.

It'll be interesting to see how Epic Games finds a way to balance out these changes.

2) The Bloomwatcher

According to the leaker, The Bloomwatcher is not observing the island from another reality, as previously thought. Instead, this entity is located within one of the many ships belonging to The Last Reality.

From there, she's been observing the island through a hologram. This would mean that someone or something on the island is helping her keep track of events.

If the leaks turn out to be accurate, she'll be available in-game in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 via the Battle Pass.

3) Doctor Slone's redemption arc

It would seem that Doctor Slone will have a change of heart in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. According to the information, she will return to the island, but due to a time rift, a good snap shot of her will be created.

Given that snap shots have their own personalities, it seems this new Slone will be the complete opposite of the original one. Rather than being evil and working for the Imagined Order, she will assume the role of a hero in the storyline.

4) Battle Pass details

While details regarding the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 are limited, it seems that a new customizable female skin will be present in it. Much like Snap and Kymera, players will be able to unlock different pieces for the outfit.

The unlockable cosmetics will revolve around different characters such as a demon bear, Doc Brown (Back To The Future), and the Nemesis (Resident Evil). If this is remotely true, the number of in-game collaborations next season will be mind-boggling.

5) Collaborations

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, so two interesting crossovers will occur in Chapter 3 Season 4. Freddy Krueger will be added as a skin/outfit in October. He will likely feature as a special cosmetic item for Fortnitemares.

With the Nemesis part coming to the game, it's evident that Resident Evil will be a part of the collaboration. Having said that, it would seem that more RE skins will be added sometime next season.

With Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine already in-game, this leak is likely to happen.

6) Fortnitemares 2022

A few changes may be coming to Fortnitemares 2022. While the main event will be similar to how things worked in the past, one major difference will be present.

Rather than loopers turning into ghosts, they'll be turned into zombies. According to the leaker, this will be a separate game mode altogether.

Aside from zombies, files related to the Storm King were also updated a short while ago. Considering that the Reality Tree is changing the fabric of spacetime, bringing back the Storm King as an in-game boss would make a lot of sense.

Note: These leaks should be treated as rumors until verified sources within the Fortnite community can confirm them.

