Fortnite: How to emote at the Reality Tree

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 saw the introduction of the Reality Bloom Biome to the game. Since then, the game has evolved significantly and even brought in amazing collaborations like Naruto and Dragon Ball. Despite all this, the season has remained true to itself and is still offering players relevant challenges.

For week 11, players are required to emote at the Reality Tree. Clearly, this is one of the easiest challenges of the latest Seasonal Weekly Quests. Players can easily complete it by landing on top of the Reality Tree and performing any emote. Doing this once will award players with 15,000 XP.

The Reality Tree is the latest and most prominent addition to Fortnite Chapter 3. Located in the Reality Bloom Biome, the tree is clearly a unique specimen. Recently, its roots have spread across the map, transforming POIs and bringing back landmarks from previous chapters and seasons.

Emoting at the Reality Tree in Fortnite is easier than you think

As expected, this has to be the easiest challenge in the latest installment of the weekly quests. Players can easily gain 15,000 XP by following these steps:

Upon entering a match, players need to land at/near the Reality Tree. Players can also land at any desired location and then traverse towards the tree, later on in the game.

Upon landing at/near the tree, players need to position themselves at a comfortable spot.

Players can then perform any emote they desire.

This should complete the challenge and award 15000 XP.

Players need to perform it only once.

Although the challenge is easy, players should be mindful of the fact that the Reality Tree is a hot drop zone. A number of players land at this location to get better loot. To counter this, players should either land there at the very beginning of the match or move towards it at the end of the match. Obviously, landing early negates the possibility of the POI falling out of the circle.

Once players land near Reality Falls, they can make their way to the Tree. The huge Reality Tree is hollow and has a network of walkways connected together, starting from its base and going up to the canopy. Players can also use ziplines to reach the upper levels. If players decide to land at/near the tree at the beginning of the match, they should first acquire a primary weapon.

Any close combat weapon should suffice. The challenge is fairly easy and can also be completed in Fortnite's Team Rumble mode. Since the task requires minimal time to complete, players can go about either playing the game or completing other similar tasks. Players can also try to complete the 'gain shields' challenge and earn at least 30,000 XP in a single match.

The Reality Tree is the most important POI in the latest Fortnite season. Players unaware of its location can read this article. It is speculated that the Tree will play a significant role in introducing Fortnite's latest antagonist. Bloomwatcher, the alleged new villain of the game, is speculated to be inspired by nature.

Meanwhile, the Reality Tree is spreading its roots across the map and is transforming landmarks. Along with the roots, the new Reality Biome flora has also started to sprout across the map. Soon, each and every POI will have at least one Reality Tree sprout.

