Where to find and visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

The latest Fortnite challenges have gone live, meaning that players now have the opportunity to earn more seasonal XP on their way to unlocking Darth Vader, Malik, and other interesting rewards. The current XP system has been the topic of a lot of discussion this season, but weekly challenges are still important.

Although they don't reward players with as much XP as in previous seasons, they're still considered to be one of the best ways to level up. One of the challenges this week is to visit three Named Locations in a single match.

Even though these locations are fairly close to each other, it can still be difficult. The article below will explain where they are and how a player can efficiently complete this challenge.

Fortnite: Where is Tilted Towers, Shuffled Shrines, and Reality Falls?

Shuffled Shrines is a brand new location on the map. Prior to the v21.20 update, there were 15 named locations and Shuffled Shrines was not one of them. This location was created as a result of the Reality Tree's continuing efforts to change the Fortnite island.

The other two locations, Reality Falls and Tilted Towers, are among the two most popular drop spots this season.

All three locations are within running distance of each other, so completing this challenge in a single match is certainly possible. However, there are ways to efficiently prioritize the route to do it as fast as possible.

However, there's always the danger of bumping into enemy players, since Shuffled Shrines is a relatively new location that most players will want to explore while the other two locations are well-known hot drops for good loot.

The picture below illustrates the best route to take to complete this challenge.

The most efficient route for the challenge (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The most efficient route involves starting at Shuffled Shrines, which is found next to The Joneses. Additionally, there's a gas station right beside the location that may have a vehicle that players can use to get to Tilted Towers (there's a gas station on that route at Tilted, if players need a new car or gas) and then to Reality Falls.

Alternatively, if Fortnite gamers land in Reality Falls, they can hit the wind tunnel on top of the Reality Tree. By doing this, they can fly directly towards Tilted Towards and land at the gas station there before hopping in a car to drive to Shuffled Shrines.

Once players get close enough to the third POI, they will have completed the challenge and earned 15,000 XP.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week Five features nine challenges, providing a cumulative reward of 135,000 XP.

Destroy giant mushrooms with the Ripsaw Launcher (8)

Deal DMR damage to enemy players from above (500)

Collect floating rings near Reality Falls (5)

Deal damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Charge SMG (500)

Deploy a Port-A-Fort and deal damage within 30 seconds (50)

Collect a Port-A-Fort and a Ripsaw Launcher in a single match

Visit Reality Falls, Tilted Towers, and Shuffled Shrines

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations (10)

Get eliminations with an SMG or a Shotgun (5)

All of the above Fortnite challenges are live in the game right now.

