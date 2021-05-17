Fortnite Season 6: 5 changes fans expected but never got in the primal season

Fortnite Season 6 introduced a primal theme to the battle royale island, disrupting various expectations that players have from this specific season.

Be it the absence of The Foundation's skin or the lack of weapon attachments. The community has faced quite a few disappointments when it comes to expected changes in Fortnite Season 6. Despite all the unique content introduced in Fortnite Season 6, multiple fans would like to believe that Epic Games could have done a lot more.

This article features five changes that many fans expected in Fortnite Season 6, but they didn't materialize.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author

Expected changes that didn't happen in Fortnite Season 6

#5 - Vehicle Mods

Here is how the Tire Mods Work #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/oO7RHQFgC8 — RHYSISABOMB (@RHYSISABOMB) April 13, 2021

Although the Chonkers Tire set was introduced in Fortnite Season 6, it did not significantly impact the gameplay. Aside from granting players a smooth off-road driving experience, the Chonkers Tire set had no impact.

It is safe to say that the community expects many more mods for available vehicles in Fortnite. Be it a gigantic jetpack that can make vehicles fly or a mod to convert vehicles into boats to travel swiftly on the river. Epic Games could have added a few more mods for players to choose from in Fortnite Season 6.

#4 - The Foundation skin

The Foundation was introduced to Fortnite with the Season 5 climax trailer. Fans have speculated about the release of The Foundation's skin in Fortnite Season 6 since the character's first appearance. However, with Season 6 nearing its end, many fans believe that the skin might appear in the upcoming season.

Given that data miners have discovered the Foundation skin's files, it is inevitable that the skin will be released in Fortnite. However, its timing remains a mystery.

#3 - Weapon Attachments

The Season 5 climax trailer also teased the possibility of weapon attachments in Fortnite Season 6. However, Epic Games hasn't provided any hints of a possible update to the attachments.

Although the developers can later introduce weapon attachments, multiple players have been disappointed by not having them available in the current season.

#2 - Return of Midas

Epic Games has teased the return of Midas since Season 4 of Fortnite. However, even with Season 6 approaching its end, the developers cannot reveal anything about the gold-clad NPC. Considering the rate at which Fortnite's lore is progressing, it seems inevitable that Midas will have an important role to play.

Midas' daughter, Jules, has been revealed as an IO member, a sworn enemy of the long-awaited character. Although this guarantees that Midas will undoubtedly have a role to play in Fortnite's lore, it remains to be seen when he will finally return to Fortnite.

#1 - Kevin the Cube

reread all npc dialogue..



Jonesy npc said raz's Spire Artifact is Spire's Core

the core of the spire is the cube https://t.co/Q8dmkcuDe1 pic.twitter.com/lcTRkXwBgS — ISPuddy (@isnewpuddy) May 15, 2021

Kevin the Cube, one of the most fabled characters in Fortnite, has been rumored to be returning to the game for multiple seasons. Despite Epic Games repeatedly hinting at the giant purple cube's return, Fortnite Season 6 provided very little information about the same.

Apart from the visible hints at Steamy Stacks and Glyph Master Raz's Spire Artifacts, there haven't been many revelations regarding Kevin's return. This has disappointed countless fans who were expecting to see their beloved cube return to Fortnite Season 6.