"Shakedown should have never been removed": Fortnite community wants this feature added back

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has introduced a ton of new mechanics into the game, with most of these making the game a lot more fun and dynamic. However, while this season's offerings are certainly remarkable, it seems some players are missing certain elements from the game's earlier seasons, specifically Chapter 2 Season 2.

The mechanic in question here is the Shakedown mechanic, a feature introduced to align with the secret spy theme of Chapter 2 Season 2. The Shakedown option allowed players to pick downed opponents to interrogate them and acquire a device that would let players know of the opponent's teammate locations for a brief period.

Many players seem to have strong feelings about this particular aspect being removed from Fortnite, with one player even remarking:

"Shakedown should have never been removed"

"They really need to re-add this" - The Fortnite community wants Shakedowns to make a return to the game

Shakedowns were introduced with the launch of Chapter 2 Season 2, and it proved to be a simple yet effective addition to the game. While the feature was removed from the Battle Royale with the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1, the mechanic is still in use on the game's Creative side.

The mechanic not only emphasized making the most of a downed opponent but also provided players with a significant advantage when engaging in close-quarters combat. The absence of the Shakedowns has clearly been felt during recent seasons, with some members of the Fortnite community expressing disbelief at the fact that such a useful mechanic has been absent since Chapter 3.

Community members seem to echo this sentiment, with many highlighting how Shakedowns added another layer of strategic gameplay to the game. They explained how, with the Shakedown feature, players were encouraged to interact with their downed enemy rather than finishing them instantly.

This, in turn, also gave downed players' teammates more time to plan rescues. Players highlighted that the Shakedown feature would have been perfect for the theme of Chapter 5 Season 1, since it dealt with themes of espionage between two warring factions, much like the theme for Chapter 2 Season 2. Here are some of the most notable comments from the Fortnite community:

While there have been no hints about the return of the Shakedown feature, Midas' potential upcoming return to Fortnite could bring with it other elements from Chapter 2 Season 2.

