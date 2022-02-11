Should Fortnite streamers be able to directly ban stream snipers? SypherPK has a plan

Just like any other multiplayer game, stream sniping is a glaring issue in Fortnite. Some notorious viewers intentionally eliminate the streamers after knowing their whereabouts from the streams.

Stream snipers are undoubtedly the most annoying faction of viewers for any prominent creator. The likes of Ninja, Tfue, SypherPK, and CourageJD have talked about the matter on several occasions, and have requested the developers to do something about it.

Xzaram @Xzaram2 The casual Fortnite scene is doing fantastic, there’s loads of content and more coming!



But the competitive scene is dying. Stupid decisions, hackers, stream snipers .etc



The casual Fortnite scene is doing fantastic, there's loads of content and more coming!

But the competitive scene is dying. Stupid decisions, hackers, stream snipers .etc

I say Fortnite may have 1 more ok year for comp, then it's wraps

Here's what SypherPK thinks about Fortnite allowing him to ban stream snipers directly.

Fortnite streamer SypherPK reacts to PUBG allowing partners to ban stream snipers

Interestingly, PUBG recently partnered with some creators and gave them the power to ban any stream sniper. Naturally, it should be blatantly obvious that the accused is a stream sniper and there should be enough evidence.

The first suspension issued by a partner will last for 24 hours, the second for 7 days, and the third for 30 days. Following that, the developers will take the matter into their own hands and permanently ban the stream sniper.

Reacting to the same, SypherPK gave a very balanced statement. The streamer did admit that he wanted such abilities, but also claimed how it would lead to inevitable backlash and controversies.

Regarding the current state of Fortnite, SypherPK said:

"I would say we play more games (when we're streaming) that have stream snipers in the match than we do that don't."

CourageJD added that a lot of stream snipers aren't even good enough to trouble the streamers, and get away even after having bad intentions.

SypherPK explains how he would ban stream snipers

After making it clear that he's frustrated with the abundance of stream snipers, SypherPK also said that he won't try to ban every stream sniper he'll face.

As it turns out, some stream snipers are just casual friendly fans trying to compete against their idols. However, there are certain players who stream sniper streamers for consecutive games, and leave no opportunity to taunt them.

SypherPK claimed that he'd obviously ban such stream snipers:

"I would probably only ban one person one week. Like, only the worst offenders."

It is unlikely that Fortnite will let its creators ban stream snipers because the decision is too controversial. The banned loopers will obviously try to defend themselves, and the developers will have a ton of requests to deal with.

Regardless, more measures should be introduced to save content creators from stream snipers. It is evident that they cannot enjoy the game with stream snipers crashing every match.

