Slurp Juice reportedly returning in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

According to a leaker/data-miner @FN_Assist on X.com, Slurp Juice is returning in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. This mostly confirms that Epic Games is planning to unveil the item soon. While there is no timeline in place, it could be added back to the current loot pool as early as March 19, 2024.

This is taking into also account that Midas is set to return to the storyline following update v29.01, due on March 19, 2024. Epic Games has not confirmed the same, but based on data-mined information, the update is fixed. Slurp Juice is likely to be awarded as part of the Shadow Briefing Quest/Challenge, which is associated with Midas.

How to get Slurp Juice in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Based on the information from @FN_Assist, players can get Slurp Juice (and Gold Bars) in-game by completing a Shadow Briefing Quest/Challenge. It will be a bit difficult for new players, but not impossible. This is what the task encompasses, according to the leaker:

"Mark yourself on the map. Survive [duration] for Slurp Juice and Gold Bars."

As the task is not yet live, there is no way to know how long players will have to survive, but it would likely be for a minute or two at most. Upon completing this, Slurp Juice and Gold Bars will be awarded. For the time being, this is reportedly the only way you'll be able to Slurp Juice in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Nevertheless, given that the item is likely to be added back to the current loot pool, Epic Games will ensure that there are several ways to obtain it. Limiting it to a Shadow Briefing Quest/Challenge will not be the best idea. Players will want to get their hands on this healing item, given its usefulness.

Unfortunately, no official information on alternative methods by which Slurp Juice will be obtainable in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. It could be sold by NPCs or purchased from Mending Machines (Vending Machines), which can be found on the island. It could probably be found by searching God Chests as well.

Will Slurp Juice affect the current meta in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

As seen repeatedly over the years, Slurp Juice has changed the meta every time it is added to the loot pool. Being able to heal passively while engaging opponents opens up some interesting options in combat.

For instance, in a face-off between two opponents using Zeus' Thunderbolt Mythic, the player that uses Slurp Juice before engaging is likely not to get eliminated. They will recover hit points and likely survive the final lightning strike. That's just one prominent utility.

That said, it goes without saying that having Slurp Juice added back to the loot pool will shake things up in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Players will get a second chance in most fights and will be able to sustain more overall damage in general. Epic Games may tweak the item's stats, but that's an unlikely outcome given that it's been tried and tested over the years.

