While players have been enjoying the mythological offerings of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, it seems like it has come with a familiar Fortnite glitch. The glitch causes bots and other NPCs (Non-Playable Characters) to drop a staggering two billion shotgun shells upon elimination, something that has become a source of humor among the community.

The Fortnite glitch was first showcased in Chapter 5 Season 1, where friendly, interactable NPCs like Vengeance Jones, as well as hostile NPCs, dropped two billion shotgun shells.

The random yet humorous Fortnite glitch was a harmless and memorable element of Chapter 5 Season 1, and the community is pleased to see that the glitch has crossed over into the new season, leading one member to state:

"Some things never change"

"I thought I was going crazy" - The community reacts to the 2 billion shotgun shell Fortnite glitch in Chapter 5 Season 2

Reputed leaker iFireMonkey highlighted this peculiar Fortnite glitch in a recent X post, with players taking to the comments to express their amusement as well as their frustration with the glitch. Some couldn't help but enjoy the absurdity of the glitch, jokingly explaining how it might be the best glitch since it allows for infinite ammo throughout the game.

Additionally, players also joked about how some team members would refuse their ammo despite having over 2 billion shotgun shells in their inventory, something that is a known humorous phenomenon in Fortnite's team-based game modes. However, not all players are happy with the Chapter 5 Season 1 Fortnite glitch carrying over, highlighting how it allows players to fully refill their inventory with shotgun shells.

Players further pointed out how this is made worse by the fact that the Frenzy Auto Shotgun, one of the more contentious weapons from last season, stayed in the game in Chapter 5 Season 2.

This enables players to use the seemingly overpowered Frenzy Auto Shotgun with infinite ammo, a sight that few players would welcome with open arms.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the Fortnite community:

Some players recounted similar experiences with the glitch, showcasing how they came over this glitch during Chapter 5 Season 2, and joking about how they thought they were going crazy seeing it.

As the Fortnite community continues to explore the mythological landscape of Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals, it seems like the two billion shotgun shell glitch is here to stay. It remains to be seen if and when Epic Games will address this issue and fix it.

