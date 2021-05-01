Tarana location in Fortnite: Where to find Tarana NPC in Season 6

Tarana is one of the newest NPCs in Fortnite Season 6. Tarana can be found in Bony Burbs in Fortnite. She's one of the first NPCs to warn the players about Raz and his ill intentions. She's one of the primal-themed NPCs in the game.

Tarana kicks off Spire Quests for players in Fortnite. Other than that, she's got a few interesting items for sale, and she has a few bounties as well that players can choose to complete in exchange for gold.

Where to find Tarana in Fortnite Season 6?

As mentioned before, Tarana can be found at Bony Burbs in Fortnite Season 6. The Tarana location in Fortnite can be regarded as a hot drop since it's quite close to Colossal Crops and the Spire.

Once players land at Bony Burbs, all they need to do is look for the speech bubble on their screen. This will help them easily pinpoint Tarana's location in the area. In general, Tarana can be found inside one of the houses at Bony Burbs.

However, just like all NPCs, Tarana has a habit of walking around and can sometimes be found outside the building as well.

Tarana isn't hostile, but she will draw out her weapon if players accidentally land a shot on her. The Tarana location in Fortnite is quite rich in loot as well. There are quite a few chests available in the area for players to loot.

Other than that, Tarana sells animal parts in exchange for gold as well. These animal parts are important in crafting ingredients for primal weapons in Fortnite Season 6.

Advertisement

Regarding the storyline, players are first sent to Tarana's location in Fortnite to start the Spire Quests. They're required to visit her in Fortnite to collect information on Raz. From the looks of it, Tarana does have a role to play in Fortnite, but it's not really clear what her role is so far.

Tarana hasn't opposed Raz yet. However, based on how things are progressing in the game, there's a high chance that there may be a confrontation between Tarana and Raz.